Blogger reflects on stylistic ventures

Simone Robinson

Staff Writer

As early as I can remember into my childhood, I had a fond love for fashion. I’d go on little shopping adventures in my mother’s closet, dressing up in her finest wardrobe pieces and accessories. I’d waddle into the living room where the women of my family frequented, with massive boots flopping off my little feet and glasses as big as my head. Despite being overdressed, ultimately drowning in loud and baggy 90s prints and tracksuit pieces, I was determined to make a dramatic entrance and brighten the days of the single women who contributed in raising me, which included my mother, grandmother, aunt and cousin, all of whom are natives of the Caribbean island, Jamaica.

After strutting down the imaginary catwalk, I’d proceed to sing and dance for them, strutting back into my mother’s wardrobe for a quick outfit change and then proceeded to make another grand entrance in another crazy outfit.

Once I began grammar school, however, that fierce strut turned into a dull stroll, as my shy and introverted nature began to kick into overdrive. In addition to that, there was no room for a sassy tracksuit or costume pearls due to the strict dress code of the Catholic schools I attended until I enrolled in college at St. Bonaventure. So, no more was the fashionista Simone! I had turned into a clone, rocking a peter pan collared button up, plaid skirt, stockings and Mary jane shoes on repeat for 5 days a week, and let’s not forget the baggy sweat pants and matching sweatshirt with the obnoxiously bold letters of my school solely for gym days.

During that time, I struggled to find my feet in fashion and my identity as a person. I was often caught in a battle between insecurities caused by puberty and my then extremely timid and awkward nature, which dictated my style for years, resulting in the avoidance, particularly articles of clothing including anything outwardly bold and colorful. The women in my family influenced the feminine aspects of my style and still do, but little do they know, I had led a personal rebellion throughout the years in the efforts to find a harmonious balance between my tomboy and feminine nature, which I have succeeded at.

Due to the suppression my personality caused me, fashion became my initial voice. My clothing became my armor, one that served as my shelter, my defense and ultimately, the catalyst that has catapulted me into my womanhood. It became a bonding glue that has allowed me to further connect and understand the depths of the women in my life, particularly my mother.

With the encouragement of Dr. Denny Wilkins, I created a fashion blog, Primebutterfly.com in 2013, which has changed my life in so many ways. Not only did it become an outlet for expression, one that has allowed me to overcome my shyness, develop self-confidence and ultimately, a voice that I wish to use to help others who have yet to discover their own, it has also led me to travel to different cities, attend runway shows and connect with fashion professionals all over the world.

The biggest lesson that I have learned from fashion through my journey as a woman and as a writer is that fashion is powerful and much more meaningful than many of us realize, even myself. Fashion is an artistic depiction of who we are, who we once were and who we are to become. Just as a poet with pen to paper, fashion captures the beauty of our flaws, our strengths and our progression throughout our brightest and darkest moments, storing those moments away in a bank of memories that can never be replaced. It is a symbol of unity, inclusion, identity and representation and a positive energy that can influence or change a person’s life forever.

Now, I don’t know where my love for fashion will ultimately lead me, but for those of you who love fashion just as I do or not as much, I encourage you all to trust your intuition and follow your passions. You never know where it will lead you.

