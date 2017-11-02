Business school visits Mt. Irenaeus to reflect

By Mya Cappellino, Contributing Writer

In the Anne and William L. Swan Business Center, you’ll find the six Franciscan values listed on the wall leading up the stairs to the second floor: peace, love, respect, contemplation, service and joy.

The Fourth Annual Business Retreat looks to take the Franciscan values “off the wall.”

Members of the School of Business will come together Saturday, Nov. 4 at Mt. Irenaeus to reflect.

Dr. Michael Gallagher, assistant professor of finance, runs this retreat annually with hopes to give students an opportunity to realize that they can bring Franciscan values into business careers.

“Many people feel that businesses are only about profit and cutthroat competition, but being concerned with issues of social justice and catholic Franciscan values, and being a profitable business are not mutually exclusive,” said Gallagher.

For the past three years, the retreat has been an overnight stay. This year, it will be a day-long retreat to encourage more students to attend.

The day will start in the McGinley-Carney Center for Franciscan Ministries, a new addition to the retreat. Students, faculty and staff will explore the six values and break into small groups to discuss the challenges of taking the values “off the wall.”

They will then move to Mt. Irenaeus where Br. Kevin Kriso, O.F.M., will welcome everyone. Each year, a case study in business ethics is done. Dean Matrecia James will be there to facilitate a discussion on the DADA decision.

Students will have the opportunity to network with alumni including the advisory council members that usually attend the retreat. The final discussion of the day, led by Art Roberts, ‘68, will allow students to talk about their personal values.

Samantha Lancour, senior finance and accounting double major, has attended the retreat for three years, and she plans on attending this year as well.

“It’s a way for students to engage with faculty and alumni on a more personal basis outside of the classroom,” said Lancour.

From her freshman year, where she was intimidated by seniors, to her previous retreat, Lancour has noticed how much her personal values have changed and, in some cases, stayed the same.

“Overall, it’s a great experience and the mountain is a place to relieve stress and forget everything you have going on back at campus,” said Lancour.

Currently, there are 28 people attending the retreat. Anyone interested in attending the retreat can sign up in the administrative suite on the second floor of Swan.