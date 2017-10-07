Wildcats take down men’s soccer

By Ryan Signorino

Sports Assignment Editor

A closely fought affair on Saturday, Oct. 7 afternoon ended in a 1-0 St. Bonaventure University men’s soccer loss to Davidson college.

Sophomore forward Jaylen Thompson tapped in a goal in the second half off an assist from freshman forward Quinn Dudek.

Davidson goalkeeper senior Sam Bissett played well throughout the game, racking up six saves.

Despite taking more shots and having double the shots on goal, the Bonnies were unable to find a goal and fall to 0-2-0 in Atlantic 10 conference play. Davidson improves their A10 record to 1-2-0.

Junior midfielder Paul Afful continued playing well this season, recording four shots on goal throughout the game. He also distributed the ball well, frequently finding the cross-field pass and finding junior forward teammate Kosi Nwafornso minutes from time, but Nwafornso sent the shot over the top.

Afful also had the best chance of the day off a corner kick from freshman midfeidler Shea Currey, as Afful headed the ball into the ground, but Bissett came up with an incredible reaction save.

The next best chance was off a cross from Nwafornso that lead to a scramble in the Wildcats’ box. The ball rolled around on the goal line but was eventually cleared off the line by Bissett and the Davidson defense.

Another close attempt came from interplay between senior midfielder Kieran Toland and sophormore forward Jacob Dyck, as Dyck eventually found an opening for a shot, but Bissett put the ball out for a corner.

The Bonnies will play again at home on Wednesday, Oct. 11 against Fordham University at 7 p.m.

