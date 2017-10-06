Freshmen defense duo takes charge of backline

By Ryan Signorino

Sports Assignment Editor

The first year of college can be difficult. So can playing center back in Division I soccer. Two players for St. Bonaventure University’s men’s soccer team are doing both.

Nicola Bonso of Venice, Italy, and Cooper Rosario of Orlando, Florida, both joined the Brown and White this season but are already making their presence known. Bonso has been a constant presence on the backline, starting all 10 games. Rosario has started alongside Bonso four times, making eight appearances altogether.

Head coach Kwame Oduro found both players at recruiting showcases.

“We went to a showcase about a year and a half ago where we saw him in Italy. We gave him a whole year to get ready to get his NCAA stuff ready and his SATs and learn English,” Oduro said.

Rosario was excited to join the Bonaventure community from the moment he came to campus on a recruiting visit.

“When I had visited Bona’s for the first time and met the soccer team, the guys and the coaching staff already treated me as if I was one of them,” Rosario said. “That was a big plus.”

Oduro said there could be a transition period for younger players to get acclimated to the collegiate soccer environment.

“Some freshmen don’t adjust at all, some do halfway through the year,” Oduro said. “It’s great if they can adjust quickly enough to be able to play, but because of lack of experience, you always worry.”

Rosario is incredibly excited to be getting playing time as freshman.

“I came here to play and make an impact, so that’s what I intend to keep doing,” Rosario said.

Both players bring numerous strong attributes to the team on the defensive end. Rosario said his best trait is his leadership qualities.

“Whether I’m having a good or bad game, one thing I can control is how well I lead or guide my team,” Rosario said. “Luckily, my teammates acknowledge me regardless of being a freshman or not.”

Bonso and Rosario have helped the Bonnies to a 4-4-2 record, including three shutouts. Rosario said his transition to playing for Bonaventure has been smooth, from coming on as a substitute to starting and playing a full game.

“I think they’ve done well,” Oduro said. “They compliment each other. Cooper’s very athletic, and Nicola is more of a smart soccer player. Because Nicola’s still not sharp on his English, Cooper loves to talk during the game.”

Due to Bonso speaking Italian, playing on the field with English-speaking teammates can be difficult, but Oduro said it doesn’t have much of an effect.

“It’s a hindrance when it comes to organizing people in front of him, but in terms of the game of soccer, I mean, he can sit in the locker room, and I can give the greatest speech, and it wouldn’t matter,” Oduro said. “He would still go out there and play well because he’s just a good soccer player.”

A language barrier and being a freshman can both be struggles. Oduro said it is important to learn from mistakes in order to get better game by game.

“The advantage is if they keep playing, three years from now, that’s a lot of games under your belt,” Oduro said.

Rosario hopes to continue getting playtime as the season continues through conference play, as well as keep up his consistent play.

“I think that’s one of the toughest things to do as a freshman entering college soccer,” Rosario said. “If I can maintain that, then next I’d like to be recognized as an A10 defensive player of the week.”

Oduro sighed thinking about Bonaventure’s upcoming games against two strong opponents in the Atlantic 10: University of Rhode Island and Davidson College.

“You have to try to go on the road and get some points, and then you come home and try to take care of business at home. In the A10, if you win at home, you’re in the playoffs; if you lose, you have to scramble for points on the road. We’ll do our best in both games, but no game is easy in the A10.”

