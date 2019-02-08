Club Corner: Model United Nations

By Faith Topolski

Staff Writer

There are many clubs on campus that are well known, however, there are others that offer unique and interesting opportunities that may not always get the recognition they deserve. One of those clubs is the Model United Nations organization, which is not only a club, but a class as well. The class can be taken up to three years over both the fall and spring semesters.

Those in the club meet in Plassmann 202 on Tuesdays from 4 to 5 p.m. Both the class and the club are run by Associate Professor of Political Science Dr. Ibrahim Zabad. The officers of the club include President Geoffrey Broadbent, Vice President Brendan Thompson and Secretary Taylor Elliott. The meetings are open to anyone who is interested and all one has to do is observe a meeting and talk to one of the officers.

Secretary Taylor Elliott shared, “You learn a lot of essential skills that you need for college in Model UN. You learn public speaking, problem-solving, resolution writing, researching, communication skills and more.”

Elliott continued to explain, “It is a club that teaches you academic success in areas that revolve around every subject. Therefore, it is not discriminatory against any subject or major students have here at St. Bonaventure.”

The club is very accepting of anyone who is enthusiastic about learning new things, trying new experiences and putting in some work to get the most out of the skills that can be gained. One does not have to be deeply interested in politics or have political aspirations. The club touches on some world affairs and encourages individual research if one is further interested in what is discussed.

Model UN provides a couple special opportunities during the course of the year. In the fall, members have the chance to attend the Lake Erie International Model United Nations conference. At the conference, members have the ability to practice their skills and compete against other peers from other schools.

Another event takes place in the spring, which involves giving members a taste of what organizing and executing a conference is like. The organization puts together and hosts a conference geared for high school students to provide a special experience for everyone involved.

This club offers more than just looking good on a resume. There are opportunities to establish and grow in different areas and skills as well as meeting new people. There is the possibility to meet new people not only from St. Bonaventure, but from other schools as well. Members get a chance to explore and practice what they learn in such a significant way. That is what makes this club one to look into, a chance to execute and take part in something that is a replica of a club with world-wide influence.

topolsfl17@bonaventure.edu