What does it mean to be fashionable?

According to Google, the definition of fashion is a manner of doing something or a popular trend, especially in styles of dress.

Some people claim that you can be fashionable and trendy by wearing the latest styles or what everyone around you is wearing. Some people think being fashionable is wearing mismatched pieces and pulling them off. Some people say that those who dress with no reasoning behind their clothing choices are fashionable.

While people’s fashion tastes and thoughts behind what fashion is vary, is there any one way to decide what is fashionable and what is not? To be fashionable, is it necessary to follow a popular trend? Perhaps not.

To be fashionable is not to be one thing. It is the ability to express yourself, your values and your personality through what you are wearing. Yes, there are trends that float around time to time, but to be fashionable is to have the ability to take those trends and put your own twist on them. You don’t have to dress as wildly as the Queen of Hearts from Alice in Wonderland or like Lady Gaga, and you don’t have to dress as skimpily as the Kardashians to be declared fashionable either.

The latest fashion shows from Paris Fashion Week and New York Fashion Week have shown us that what people wear is a creation based off one’s own values and ideas. The designers that take on high-end fashion are not always in it to set trends; they are in it to express a new way of looking at things. They are there to tell a story or send a message through their designs. This is what we as consumers are doing when we put on outfits every day.

Some people find it challenging to go outside their comfort zones of wearing what they feel calls their names, and so they resort to wearing something more “basic.” This does not mean what you’re wearing isn’t trendy, but it does mean that it does not represent anything bigger than a simple trend.

Most of what the 2019 Fashion Week designers tried to focus on was the importance behind a design or outfit. It speaks to its viewers, and most people won’t notice an outfit if it doesn’t speak to them in any way. Don’t be nervous to be noticed.

When talking to people around campus, I have heard many say that they don’t feel comfortable dressing how they do at home. Some of their reasoning is because they like to be comfortable going to classes, but some say because they think people will look at them differently. No one should feel this way when it comes to expressing yourself.

By Brianna McKnight, Staff Writer