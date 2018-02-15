Reviewing “DACA Repeal, No Big Deal” opinion

By Patrick Hauf, Staff Writer

Last semester, I wrote an article titled, “DACA Repeal, No Big Deal,” where I explained that President Donald Trump’s motives for rescinding the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program as an executive order was due to its unconstitutional nature. Trump, I explained, wanted Congress to pass legislation that would ensure the safety of DACA recipients.

Just prior to my September article, St. Bonaventure University hosted a rally and lecture in support of DACA. Despite Trump’s continuous remarks emphasizing his support of DACA through legislation, many viewed the DACA executive order rescinding as a sign of future mass deportations.

Fast forward to 2018, and we find the immigration debate heating up once again. President Trump proposed an immigration plan that would provide a path to citizenship for 1.8 million “dreamers” – more than twice the number of current DACA recipients, which is estimated to be roughly 700,000. In return, the president is asking for border wall funding and an end to the visa lottery program.

This proposal would satisfy both those on the left who support DACA and those on the right who value border security.

Our current political climate is full of partisan hatred and our immigration system has been long broken. In a time like this, bipartisan immigration reform is exactly what we need.

I encourage St. Bonaventure University to host a rally or event similar to those of last semester, where students and faculty come together- Democrats and Republicans- to support President Trump in his efforts to provide citizenship for 1.8 million immigrants currently living in our country.