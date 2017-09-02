Late heroics keep the Bonnies undefeated

By Mike Hogan

Contributing Writer

The St. Bonaventure men’s soccer team preserved its undefeated record yesterday night by coming out with a 1-1 draw at the University Texas Rio Grande Valley.

After a long lightning delay, the first half was a back-and-forth affair as neither team was able to find the back of the net. The Bonnies and the Vaqueros went into the half in a deadlocked tie.

UGTV had chances in the second half, many of which were stifled by Bonnies goalkeeper Luke Iacobellis. But in the 65th minute, pressure burst the Bonnies pipe as UGTV struck first courtesy of Isidro Martinez.

The UGTV 1-0 lead remained intact until the final moments of the game until the Vaqueros were called for a foul with seconds remaining.

In the 89th minute if of the game, Kieran Toland delivered a clutch free kick which eventually lead to Paul Afful heading the ball into the net. The game was tied at one.

Overtime, similar to the first half, presented many chances for both sides. The Bonnies and the Vaqueros were going back and forth in the overtime frame, but neither side would budge as both defenses held it down the rest of the way. The Bonnies (2-0-1) walked away with the draw.

The Bonnies will finish out the weekend in Texas at the UGTV invitational taking on Houston Baptist at 5 p.m. EST on Sunday.

hoganm17@bonaventure.edu