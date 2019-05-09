St. Bonaventure introduces new educational center

Students have new resource to cooperate on group projects and study together

Students who are looking for a place to get away and study can now go to the new Manley Education Collaboration Center. As of May 2, the center, started by the School of Education, is in now open to undergraduate and graduate students, as well as faculty members.

“This can be a place for group projects, spending time working together on assignments or a place to meet up to spend quality time friends and spend some quiet time together,” said Josie Borysevicz, a graduate assistant in the School of Education.

Borysevicz helped with designing the room. This included planning the layout and choosing furniture and color patterns. Borysevicz was part of a committee assembled by Dr. Lisa Buenaventura, dean of the School of Education.

The committee also included Daniel Donner, director of User Services in the technology department; Tim Hill, media support specialist; Sheri Voss, professor in the School of Education; Craig Sinesiou, lecturer in the School of Education; Mary Beatty, administrative assistant to Buenaventura and several student representatives.

Before the committee met, the university and the School of Education received a $14,165 grant given to them by the F.T. and Anna C. Manley Trust from KeyBank. Buenaventura and Mike Hoffman, associate provost and chief information officer, sent a proposal for the new collaboration center. The Manley Trust grants funds to many organizations and educational institutions in the local area of Cattaraugus and Allegany counties. The grants are handled by Ron Sutton, senior vice president and trust officer at KeyBank.

“I am very thankful for the donation because the room is such a functional space,” said Borysevicz.

Since receiving the grant, the committee met from September to December 2018 to work out the plans.

The room is located in room B-62 Plassmann Hall, which used to be an old computer lab. The center is open during the day and welcomes everyone.

“It’s just a really cozy space for students to study,” said Maria Rocchi, a graduate student studying education.

Rocchi, along with other education students, have already visited the center and are using its materials. The center provides two computers, a printer, a projector, new couches, chairs and whiteboards.

“The center also allows access to different creative materials, such as posters, boards, markers, etc., which are helpful for those who are designing lessons for their students,” Borysevicz said.

The Manley Education Collaboration Center is an open and functional space that helps students grow and learn on their way to being professionals.

By Rachel Kimmel, Staff Writer

