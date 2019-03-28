Greek guitarist begins US tour at Bona’s

Dimitris Kotronakis, originally born in Greece in 1973, is coming to the Quick Center for the Arts tonight at 7:30 p.m. to perform classical pieces.

“I think it is very interesting and speaks to Mr. Kotronakis’ musicianship that he achieved an international career coming from a country where the guitar is not as dominant in musical life as in Spain and in South America,” said Ludwig Brunner, executive director of the Quick Center for the Arts.

Considering the non-dominance of classical guitar, Kotronakis spreads his love of playing to new students to continue on the music.

“Dimitris teaches guitar in three music institutions in Athens: the Music School of Alimos, the International Athens Conservatory and the Panarmonio Conservatory,” according to the official Dimitris Kotronakis biography website.

Given multiple awards in Spain, Romania, Greece and in the United States, Kotronakis has certainly traveled beyond this sphere of teaching in Athens.

“While in Greek folk music guitar-like instruments like the bouzouki and different types of lutes are predominant, Mr. Kotronakis is an accomplished performer on the classical guitar, and his repertoire includes works from many different countries,” said Brunner.

It’s rare to enjoy an event like this, as Kotronakis is quite unique from other performances. Being Greek, and performing predominantly in his home country, it is a special event for Kotronakis to be visiting this campus.

“I think it is exciting to hear music interpreted by performers from different countries and cultures,” said Brunner. Experiencing his culture through music compared to American culture will be interesting to listen to.

St. Bonaventure will be the first of many areas that Kotronakis will be playing at during his 2019 American tour.

“His next stop after SBU is at St. Vincent College in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, and after several other stops, he ends his US tour with concerts and master classes at the University of Rhode Island Guitar Festival in Kingston, Rhode Island. He is coming to SBU from a short tour of Canada,” said Brunner.

It is said that Kotronakis plans to have more season performances in Greece, Denmark and China.

Brunner encourages the audience planning to attend to be familiar with Kotronakis’ method of playing the guitar and to invite others who may enjoy his music.

“Maybe listen to some classical guitar works on YouTube and definitely tell a friend to join you for the concert,” Brunner said. “Some of the well-known guitarists similar to Kotronakis are Pepe Romero from Spain, Manuel Barrueco, Cuban-American and Eliot Fisk, American.”

General admission is $20, while it is $16 for senior citizens and SBU staff.

“SBU students receive free tickets at the box of the Quick Center one hour before the concert,” said Brunner.

