Effortless celebrity style is easy to achieve

How to dress like you’re not even trying

Have you ever noticed that regardless of what they’re doing, celebrities seem to always look so effortlessly put together? Aside from the put together outfits with the help of however many professional stylists, even the everyday outfits we see celebrities wearing when they’re getting coffee or going to the airport are still stylish.

Can we all agree that there is definitely a difference between celebrity style and the “ordinary” person’s style? A perfect example of this is traveling. First of all, the outfits we may go out and buy to wear on vacation are what celebrities wear no matter if they are on vacation or hanging out in their own town. Some celebrities can be seen walking around running errands in sneakers and sweats, but even when they do this, there is some sort of fashion sense behind what they are wearing.

People can find a picture of Justin Bieber and his wife, Hailey Rhode Bieber, on a casual errand run, but they still look so fashionable doing so. It’s possible they had help throwing together this causal outfit, but if we were to dress this way to go run errands, someone might stop and ask us where we are going.

This semester is more than halfway over, and once it ends, what are your summer plans? If you find yourself going to the airport or running errands, look good while doing it. Like as good as the Biebers do when they are running errands or having one of their moments.

Going to the airport can be stressful at times, especially when you haven’t given yourself enough time to pack. This may result in throwing on anything you can find or everyday sweats and hoodie or t-shirt. The outfit doesn’t need to be just that though, it can be just as fashionable as the celebrities’?

The only reason there is a difference between the way celebrities dress and the way “ordinary” people dress is that the latter feel they have boundaries. One of these reasons may be because of the public’s views on fashion trends or the social structure that they have been exposed to.

On Vogue.com, they actually have a section dedicated to celebrity fashion. Celebrities may be a bit “extra” at times, but so can “ordinary” people and they shouldn’t be shy about it.

Don’t be shy about looking nice while going to the airport or going out to run errands. One can still look casual and fashionable at the same time, as you may have read about in past articles.

Some examples for how to accomplish this look include: Champion sweat suits, white high socks and trendy sneakers like Nike Air Force 1’s, Nike Air Max 95’s or 97’s or Adidas. Don’t forget the accessories because that is what truly separates celebrity style from “ordinary” style.

Sometimes we are so rushed, we don’t think about the accessories in our hair, so if you leave it down, throw in some butterfly hair clips or button barrettes. Scrunchies are perfect for a casual day out or a busy day of traveling. Throw on a wrist accessory or two and you will be fashion ready for your casual but fashionable day out.

Some may consider a celebrities’ casual to be our version “trying,” but it does not have to be that way, and it shouldn’t be. So, don’t be scared to break the norm because people will begin to follow lead.

By Brianna McKnight, Staff Writer

mcknigbl15@bonaventure.edu