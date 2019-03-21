Toilet paper in short supply on campus

St. Bonaventure students forced to deal with crappy situation

With a toilet bowl full of his own fecal matter below him, Adam Glowacki, a sophomore finance major, felt shitty without toilet paper in sight, reaching for a hand towel instead.

Glowacki set off to Walmart in Olean, New York, to buy more – something he and many other students said they shouldn’t have to spend their own money on.

According to Christopher Heil, manager of university custodial services, maintenance delivers one box of toilet paper to the Garden Apartments and the Townhouses prior to move-in day in August. Each box contains 80 rolls, and Heil estimates that 102 boxes are delivered each year. Students that live in Shay Hall, Loughlen Hall, Robinson Hall, Falconio Hall, Devereux Hall and Doyle Hall, receive toilet paper weekly from the cleaning crews, said Heil.

However, some St. Bonaventure students living in the Garden Apartments and the Townhouses on east campus say that they did not receive toilet paper this year.

Chris Pauley, sophomore finance major and a resident of the Garden Apartments, said he arrived to nothing but an empty apartment on a hot August day. He said that because he needs to save money for car payments, he steals toilet paper from Devereux Hall twice a month.

“I already pay enough to live here,” said Pauley. “ Toilet paper is one of those things that the school should supply. I don’t see why they can’t provide it for everyone.”

Michael Braeuner, a junior resident of the Garden Apartments, said he did not receive toilet paper in the fall either. Braeuner, similar to Pauley, complained about the unfair distribution of toilet paper, questioning how something like this can happen on such a small campus. Braeuner also recounted a situation he faced prior to Christmas break, where he used tissue paper in place of toilet paper for two weeks. He said that tissue paper oftentimes rips when wiping, leaving his hands a brown, rancid mess.

“I think it’s bullshit that some residents received toilet paper, and some didn’t. You shouldn’t have to pay to wipe your own ass. How can something like this happen on such a small campus?” Braeuner asked.

Heil said that his staff may have missed a few apartments, but also said that he has not received any complaints in regards to toilet paper this year.

“We have run into this before. Sometimes we miss an apartment here and there,” said Heil. “If by chance that we did miss an apartment, I expect a phone call or a request from the student right away.”

According to Heil, St. Bonaventure students can submit facility service requests and complaints online on through mysbu.edu, the website that students use for academic and personal purposes. Heil said that once requests and complaints are submitted, he and his staff work quickly to address them.

“Facility service requests are an additional way for us to stay organized,” said Heil. “We certainly respond to requests rather quickly. If we ever miss anyone, I want to hear about it so we can get to wherever we need to be and address the issue at hand.”

Some students who did receive a box of toilet paper on move-in day learned that they could not receive more after running out.

Mason Kelley, a sophomore education major, said that he and his roommates ran out of toilet paper at the end of the fall semester. When he arrived back to his Garden apartment in January after winter break, he requested more. Jasmine Foster, the residence director for the Gardens and the Townhouses, denied him.

Foster did not respond to an interview request.

“We just had enough toilet paper to make it through the fall semester,” said Kelley. “I requested more through email, but was told no by the residence director.”

Eric Schafer, a sophomore resident of the Garden Apartments, said that he and his roommates ran out of toilet paper just two months into the fall semester. He also said that living with five other guys creates a need for more than just 80 rolls of toilet paper.

“We ran out in October,” said Schafer. “I had to fill out a service request for my clogged sink, so I decided to request toilet paper as well. Maintenance emailed me back the next day, saying they only give each apartment one box of toilet paper.”

Heil said, “Currently it’s not our policy to give students more toilet paper when they run out. This was established a number of years ago. I think 80 rolls is enough to get students through the whole year. This has been our policy for as long as I can remember.”

While Heil said that one box of toilet paper per apartment has been the standard, he said that he would be willing to look into change.

“If there was ever an issue brought up with this, I would be willing to address it. But we would have to budget for it. I don’t know how much, but we would have to look into it” said Heil.

Lynn Duffy, a junior resident of the Townhouses, said that students should expect to pay for toilet paper. Living in an apartment means taking on bigger responsibilities, according to Duffy, where students should no longer expect everything to be handed to them.

“I got toilet paper provided to me, but I still brought my own to campus,” said Duffy. “I was prepared to pay for it all year.”

And this issue doesn’t only exist on St. Bonaventure’s campus. Other undergraduate students said they have had to provide their own toilet paper at their respective universities.

Charley Hanney, a media studies student at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, has experienced the toilet-paper problem as well.

“My freshman year, we lived in a suite,” said Hanney. “We had to buy our own toilet paper all year. It wasn’t fun, but I understand why. I can recall a few times where we ran out and had to make the desperate trip to the corner store to buy cheap, sandpaper-like toilet paper. I would only spend $10 max on toilet paper. Let’s just say that we weren’t wiping our asses in comfort.”

Low on money and low on morale, Glowacki frustratingly slid his debit card across the counter to the Walmart cashier, frowning in disgust.

“$14.95,” the cashier said, before swiping his card.

Walking back to his car with an 18 pack of Great Value toilet paper in hand, he offered one last thought.

“I am a broke college kid,” said Glowacki, shoving the toilet paper into his trunk as the sun set on a frigid mid-winter day in Olean, New York. “So when I need to make purchases like these, it pisses me off. Toilet paper should be provided. Change is needed.”

By Mike Hogan, Sports Editor

hoganm17@bonaventure.edu