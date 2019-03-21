Spring offers new fashionable footwear

Upcoming weather calls for new stylish shoes

It’s officially spring, which means it’s time to put away the winter boots and drag out the colorful sandal bin. For the most part, shoe trends tend to stay the same each season with minor changes. When transitioning into warmer temperatures, adding bright colors and patterns to your wardrobe is the best way to take your outfit from winter to spring.

First we’ll start off with the basics. Sneakers are always going to continue to be on trend, but the type of sneaker is going to change. It’s no secret that the “dad” sneaker came back and hit our wallets hard. They are so fun and for the short ladies out there, they make your legs look long and slim.

Taking it to the next level, designers have added jewels and rhinestones to the rather simple shoe. This trend gives just the right jazz we need to spice and brighten our spring outfits. For a more toned down look, designers have also added glitter to shoes. Glitter can be toned down, which can help it not be so vibrant if you want to be subtle.

Designers have also blessed us with a little something called the platform. For spring, wearing a platform sneaker with your athletic or denim shorts is going to give you little height, but like the dad shoe, it will make your legs look long and toned.

Platforms are not just for sneakers. They also have been brought to sandals. We’ve see the Espadrille sandal last spring and summer, and they have continued to stay on top.. Espadrilles are a great shoe option that can be dressed up or down and worn with shorts, pants, dresses, skirts and basically anything.

Like other clothing trends this season, animal print is creeping down to our feet. From sandals to booties, sneakers to heels, they are such a fun and different twist to an outfit. Pushing the look just a little more, animal print takes it to the next level.

The beginning of spring is still a little chilly, so sticking with a bootie might be ideal. The western bootie has become very popular the past couple seasons and is continuing on. Try patterns like animal print or ones with a buckle detail. Booties can be transitioned into spring by wearing them with sundresses, skirts, shorts and also jeans.

It is no surprise that strappy sandals are back. They have been around for years and years and most likely will never go away. But this season, we are taking it to a simple and chic look. The straps are becoming thinner and a more minimalist style.

If you are looking to step up your shoe game, keep an eye out for these shoe trends. Stores like Forever21, Urban Outfitters and DSW will have many different options to choose from and also at different price points. Trends can be affordable, if you know the right places to look.

By Jenna Cosentino, Staff Writer

