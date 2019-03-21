Spring break trip reflection

We are back from another successful BonaResponds spring break trip. We helped many people, and the volunteers did a great job. I could go on and on and tell you about what it meant, and how it changed me and how we helped, but instead, I will give a few other people the opportunity to tell you about the trip.

John Zimmer, Class of 1972:

I had the pleasure of working alongside SBU students and faculty volunteers during the recent BonaResponds trip to Wilmington, North Carolina. I have made many of these trips with BonaResponds, and everyone is special. This time we worked closely with students, alumni, community members and Bonaventure faculty out of the Sea Gate Baptist Church Hurricane Florence Recovery Center.

Our activities included: removing and re-installing insulation, installing and spackling drywall, painting home interiors, installing flooring and much ongoing worksite debris cleanup and removal.

BonaResponds student volunteers worked hard for seven days. Their maturity and work ethics were demonstrated daily. The volunteers were clearly moved when the homeowners told of the storm and the long road to recovery that is still ongoing six months after being devastated by Hurricane Florence.

While talking about the storm was often difficult for the homeowners, they had no difficulty expressing their heartfelt thanks to the BonaResponds volunteers whose work allowed them to exit temporary residences and move back into their newly renovated and now livable homes.

To the parents who may be reading this, the friars always talked a lot about “the Franciscan spirit of service to our fellow man.” Your sons and daughters demonstrated that Franciscan spirit of service while working in Wilmington, North Carolina.

Maggie Finley, Class of 2020:

As the trip came to an end and we reflected on what we did over the week, something every person we helped said kept coming back to me. They would always thank us for what we were doing and talk about how much their day/month/whatever was brightened by us being there.

Many of those we helped wanted to buy us food or give us money. We didn’t need or want any of that though. To see someone’s face light up after you do something for them is such a crazy feeling. I almost feel guilty for it, as I am getting something for the work that I am doing.

When people ask why I do trips like this, the reason is because of how much you can brighten someone’s day. If I could hand out smiles to everyone I met or to somehow make their day better, I would in a heartbeat every single time. This is definitely not my last trip like this. Although we always hope there isn’t another natural disaster when it does happen, I will be more than happy to get my hands dirty to help restore people’s worlds.

Ray Foy, Wilmington, North Carolina resident:

I grew very attached to the volunteers when they were here. They really are hard workers and they do it all with a smile on their faces. It doesn’t matter if they were pulling out wet insulation from under the house, helping to move us back into the house or cleaning up the yard, they worked hard and got so much done. We would never have been able to do it without outside help and they came just in time to get us back into our home. I also want to add that maybe more important than the work they all did, was the spirit of hope and togetherness they brought. It was truly like a big family. Everyone worked, laughed, smiled and ate together. I will never forget them.

Evan McCabe, Class of 2020:

The first thing that was obvious from our October trip to this trip was that parts of the town had fully recovered, while many thousands were still recovering and waiting to get back into their homes. Unfortunately, none of this was new to anyone who has been a trip like this or have been around natural disasters, some of the people affected have to wait months or even years before they can go back home. The less fortunate are often forgotten in times like these. Our job is to look past prejudices and stereotypes. We have to help our neighbors, we have to extend a helping hand, we must look over the fence and help those who need help when no one else will.

What made this trip unique were the people. Over the streets of Wilmington, there was a mural of the state flag with a Wilmington bridge running across of it. Above the mural were the words “I Believe in Wilmington.” The first time I saw the mural I thought it was a cool design but didn’t think much of it. By the end of the trip, believing in Wilmington no longer meant the city or some object. Believing in Willington was about the people. In the grand scheme of things, it’s the bonds that we make with the people that have always driven me and this group to try to make a difference in their lives, no matter how big or small. We do good things for good people who have been affected in ways we may never really understand. People must persevere in times like this, which is no easy task. This can be some of the most stressful and heartbroken times for these people with no end or no answer in sight. At the end of the day, people need people to survive and to be successful. Any act we may find small, like a smile or friendly hello, can make someone else’s day or even their whole week. It’s times like these that we must believe in the good that people can bring. We must believe in places like Wilmington, and we must believe in people, all people.

Jim Mahar, Bonaventure Finance Associate Professor:

It was a great trip. Thanks to everyone who came, donated and in any other way made it possible. You have no idea how much good was done. How many positive ripples were started and how many negative spirals halted. You are true heroes to many. Thank you one and all.

By Jim Mahar, Professor Columnist

jmahar@sbu.edu