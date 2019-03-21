Sophomore student receives YWCA award

Sophomore health science major Lauren Luther found out she had not only been nominated for the YWCA Bradford Rising Leader award, but also chosen to accept it at the end of January from a phone call.

“They told me, ‘Hey, you’re this year’s honoree,’” Luther said. “I was in awe. It meant so much to me. This experience has me speechless and I’m just so grateful and honored to have received this award.”

The award celebrates a woman who fosters growth and development through dedication, service and leadership. The YWCA honored Luther at its 2019 Leadership Awards Luncheon on March 14. The event was held in the Mukaiyama University Room of Frame-Westerberg Commons at the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford.

Angela Erway, YWCA Bradford development and marketing director, came up with the idea to have this year’s theme be based around the concept of Rosie the Riveter’s “we can do it” mentality.

“I cannot think of two women who better symbolize Rosie the Riveter and ‘we can do it’ better than Lauren Luther and Karen Costello-Pecht,” Vanessa Castano, executive director of YWCA Bradford said.

Although she didn’t have much previous interaction with Luther, Castano was blown away when she read the nomination form for Luther. Bryn Manion, a past honoree and childhood friend of Luther’s, nominated her for the award.

Manion spoke about how in her own experience, she considers herself honored to be inducted into a community of supportive, ambitious and thoughtful women who shared one thing in common: passion for service and compassion for all, and how Luther is a perfect candidate.

In her nomination, she said, “Lauren is many things to me: a friend, a peer, a sister and inspires those around her. Since we were young and in Sunday school together, Lauren has been a constant source of positivity and benevolence.”

Manion went on to detail Luther’s generosity, selfless acts of community service and determination during their time playing basketball together.

“There were many times where we’d be losing significantly and the team was discouraged, but each and every one of these moments has been marked for me by Lauren’s endless positivity and zealous drive,” Manion said. “She would speak calmly, give [teammates] a pat on the back and continue the game.”

Luther has gone out of her way to help special needs students with their classwork, lend a helping hand to a teacher and offer a friendly face. Manion described how Luther never hesitates to take time out of her day to help a struggling peer.

“To best describe Lauren, I would say she is radiant. She shines from within and brings out the glimmering potential in those around her,” Manion read.

Manion spoke about how Lauren encompasses all of the values of the YWCA, making her an ideal choice when choosing someone to nominate.

“It has been one of the greatest blessings to watch Lauren’s dedication to her faith and how she continuous to maintain her religious values to this day as a student at St. Bonaventure University,” Manion said.

Similar to the values the YWCA holds, Luther values the importance of going out of one’s way to help and motivate others.

“You never know what day someone’s having or what situation they’re in,” Luther said. “And then if you find yourself in a similar situation one day and you need someone to help and encourage you, I hope to be that person for someone.”

Luther’s mom was heavily involved in the YWCA when she was younger.

“I was kind of like her little shadow, and that’s how I got started with the YWCA,” Luther said. “I’ve also been a United Way ambassador, which works hand-in-hand with the YWCA.”

Luther’s involvements have helped her meet people and make connections within her local community and at St. Bonaventure.