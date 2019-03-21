Prayer service held for Christchurch shooting

On Tuesday in the McGinley-Carney Center for Franciscan Ministry, a special prayer service took place in response to the mass shooting that occurred in Christchurch, New Zealand that took 50 innocent lives from two mosques last Friday. The gathering of solidarity was led by Fr. Michael Calabria, director for Arab and Islamic Studies, and the officers of the Muslim Students and Allies Association (MSA).

The somber gathering was composed of students, friars, sisters, professors and those from the community who are active in the Islamic faith. All the people there from different faiths, educational and social backgrounds came together to mourn those who were lost and exemplify that love is bigger than hate.

The service began with a welcome from senior journalism major Amina Golden-Arabaty, in which she explained what the observance would entail. She expressed the shock and devastation of the Islamic and international communities that were shaken by the attack. Then, she handed the microphone to junior Jordan Golden-Arabaty, who performed the call to prayer.

The Great Room of the ministry center was set up with rugs and scarves for the women who wished to partake in the prayer. Members of the community were invited to join and experience the noon prayer, which was the prayer those who were killed were observing at the time of the attack.

After the prayer was completed in its entirety in Arabic, the officers of the MSA took turns reading out the names of the victims and some of their ages, ranging from children to young adults to older adults.

This was followed by Calabria presenting Du’aa, or intersessions, and to which those present were asked to respond to and take part in asking for wisdom, guidance, compassion and healing. This was followed by a recording of the Sūrah Yā Sīn, a chapter out of the Quran, in Arabic with which was followed for non-Arabic speakers by using an English translation done by Calabria.

Amina Golden-Arabaty then spoke before the final piece of the service and offered a message of hope and peace that was embodied by those who had gathered to stand in solidarity with one another. To close the service, everyone in attendance was asked to join in to pray the Franciscan peace prayer together.

By Faith Topolski, Staff Writer

