Political parties treating terms like sports

A government divided needs to realize they play for the same team

When professional sports teams begin their extensive and tumultuous seasons, they fight and compete to win at all costs, regardless of who their opponents are.

This is a common conception for sports teams because never during the affair on the court or the field do opposing teams need to work together. President Trump, the Republican Party and the Democratic Party at times reflect that same type of win-at-all-costs mentality, and it is frightening.

Political parties are formed as a group of like-minded people who work together to win elections and control of the government. These individuals come organized to eventually put their philosophies and policies into effect. Trump, the Republicans and the Democrats have earned their places in office, and many believe it is time to put policies into effect and begin “Making America Great Again,” yet the two parties are still slugging it out like heavy weights in a boxing ring.

Trump has been known for his steady activity in the Twitter sphere, and in a 48-hour span, March 17 to the 18, Trump tweeted and retweeted on 44 separate occasions. Plenty of these occasions were regarding the Democrats, questioning and disapproving of the party’s actions.

Sunday afternoon, Trump tweeted, “There must be Collusion with the Democrats and, of course, Russia!” followed by the tweet, “The Radical Left Democrats, working closely with their beloved partner, the Fake News Media, is using every trick in the book to SILENCE a majority of our country.”

With the 2020 election cycle closing in, Trump has begun to campaign again while he is still serving as president. Treating the Democrats as rivals while still in office is not an effective way to honor his current position.

The Democrats have had their fair share of fighting words in office as well. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi tweeted, “This week, we continued our fight #ForThePeople by standing up against @realDonaldTrump’s #FakeEmergency” on March 17. Tom Perez, the chairman for the Democratic Party, has the tweet, “Donald Trump does not stand for our values, the Republican Party has failed to hold him accountable” pinned to the top of his Twitter profile for everyone to see.

This type of opposite party bashing is found behind a screen on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, making it all that more troubling. Trump has 59.2 million followers on Twitter, influencing millions of Americans each day and with condescending and destructive tweets toward a party that has put in place to be his teammate at the end of the day.

With a fair share of Democrats and Republicans in political office, there needs to be a sense of unification put in place. Parties can have common opinions and constructive debate to please both sides. In the end, our government is divided like two teams going to war on a field or a court and see no reason to work together, and it is alarming.

By John Pullano, Opinion Editor

pullanjj18@bonaventure.edu