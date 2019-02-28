Wellness Center offers tips for avoiding sickness

“It’s not too late to get a flu shot,” Dr. Becky Seefeldt, DPN-BC, said. “And everyone should get a flu shot.”

Though Seefeldt hasn’t diagnosed a positive influenza case this year, the nurse practitioner, who has been a full-time employee of the St. Bonaventure student health center for the past three years, warned that the worst of flu and sickness season could be yet to come.

“It’s been a very late flu season,” she said. “In my other practice outside the university, they’re seeing a lot of influenza cases.”

Despite all the attention on influenza this time of year, general sickness can be just as dangerous, easily spreadable and debilitating to students trying to go about their daily activities.

“Typically, this is the sick time of year,” she said. “What’s very important is that students take care of themselves … the more you take care of your overall health, the more you are apt not to get ill.”

Seefeldt’s main suggestion to all students is to focus on the intake of fluids and general cleanliness.

“We tend not to drink that much [water] when it’s cold out,” she said. “We still need fluids because our body is made up of so much water, so it’s very important to continue with the fluids.”

Seefeldt also recommended frequently disinfecting some of the most dangerous areas in dorm rooms: doorknobs, desktops and frequently used technology.

Other strategies include a proper, balanced diet, getting the recommended amount of sleep and regular exercise. “They always have a salad bar at (the Hickey Dining Hall),” Seefeldt said. “They always have vegetables, rice and other healthy options. You can eat healthy here, but you have to make an effort, just like how you have to make an effort anywhere to eat healthy.”

Jessica Stender, a graduate student in the integrated marketing and communications program, has similar strategies to try and stay healthy, though she admits that it can be difficult due to others around her not being as careful with their wellness.

“I always take a vitamin … and they always work,” she said. “Drink lots of water, go to bed early and if it gets bad enough, I’ll go to the Wellness Center.”

But a big question for some students is when is bad “bad enough” to take a trip to the Center for Student Wellness?

“If you’re feverish, coughing or have ear pain, anything that does suggest a normal cold or upper respiratory infection, then you should come to the wellness center,” Seefeldt said.

She provided similar advice when it comes down to whether or not you should take a day off of class or other activities.

“If you’re reading a fever —101 or 102— then you are probably feeling ill enough that you’re not going to be paying attention too much during the activity,” she said.

A service provided by the university most students may not know about is the availability of free over-the-counter medicine for anyone at any time. Seefeldt said an appointment with her or any other wellness center employee is not necessary for basic cold and cough treatment medication.

But before it comes to that, one of Seefeldt’s top keys to staying healthy in this tricky time of year is maintaining a consistent body temperature.

“Always make sure you’re wearing hats, gloves and a warm coat,” Seefeldt said. “You don’t catch a virus from being outside in the cold, but if [you] get chilled, and your body temperature lowers a bit, then that makes you more susceptible to viruses.”

By Nathan Desutter, Contributing Writer

