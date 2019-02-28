The (sometimes) disappointing wolfpack

As I sat on press row during last Wednesday’s men’s basketball game, I turned to my right to make a comment to Jeff Uveino, the sports editor for The Intrepid, another campus media outlet. My comment was something along the lines of, “This student section is pathetic,” and that wasn’t the first time this thought has crossed my mind this basketball season. In fact, it was so pathetic I could hear what the players were saying to each other on the court.

For years, the Reilly Center has been hailed as one of the toughest places to play in college basketball. And there is a lot of truth to that statement. We’ve all seen how hostile that old, little gym can get. There’s also no questioning that St. Bonaventure fans and students are some of the most passionate around. If you traveled to Washington, D.C., for the Atlantic 10 tournament or to Dayton, Ohio, for the NCAA tournament game last year, you would know. The Bona spirit is a strong thing.

But what I am trying to say here is this: Where have you “passionate” students been this year?

When the lights are bright and the national television crews roll into town for a game against Dayton, Virginia Commonwealth University, Davidson or another big-name opponent, you all have seemingly no problem with showing up to show off on national television.

But where were most of you when Mark Schmidt broke the programs all-time wins record against George Mason on Feb. 17? I found that student section showing to be insultingly bad.

For all that Schmidt has done for this university and this basketball program, he couldn’t even get a half-full student section on that record-setting day against a top-tier Atlantic 10 opponent. And not to make anyone that missed this special day upset, but the post-game celebration for Schmidt was special. He deserved better from us that day.

And then there was last Wednesday. Right when I thought that it couldn’t get any worse, it did. In a pivotal Atlantic 10 matchup against La Salle, there were almost no students to be seen. I could actually hear the coaches hollering from the sideline. Oh, and what an exciting game it was. Freshman sensation Kyle Lofton hit a buzzer-beating shot to sink La Salle, providing the most exciting finish to a home game this season. Too bad that you (probably) weren’t there to see it.

The bottom line: show up for your team no matter what.

Listen, last year was a treat. It was a lot of fun. Records were set and milestones were achieved. This year has been different. The team struggled early on, getting off to 4-9 start, and then struggling more in the early stages of conference play. But as I said in one my columns early in the season, this team will come around when it matters most, and they have.

The Bonnies have won four games in a row, including seven of nine. They are 9-5 in conference, and have a chance to finish in the top four in the Atlantic 10, meaning they would get a double bye in the conference tournament for the second straight season.

To halt my negativity (I hope this isn’t too negative), this past Wednesday was more like it. For a crucial Atlantic 10 game against Duquesne, the Wolf Pack showed up big time for the first time since homecoming weekend. And it was delightful to see after a rough couple of games for student turnout.

But all in all, there hasn’t been a lot of enthusiasm lately. The team is playing its best basketball right now, and until Wednesday, most students seemed to ignore that fact.

I get it. Students, like myself, are busy. There are a lot of other things to do in substitution of attending a basketball game on a Wednesday night.

Between writing two, sometimes three Bona Venture articles a week on top of my academics, I have gone to every home game that I have been on campus for. Although I haven’t really had a choice not to go to a game, I would’ve been there regardless.

For a school that prides itself on having such a strong school spirit, this year has been disappointing at times. Even at games where there is a strong student turnout, the crowd seems to be less enthusiastic.

So, if you haven’t had enough of my lambasting of this year’s (sometimes) porous student-section performance, I would like to give props to those students who have stuck it out this year.

Bonnies basketball is the only game in town. There are no professional teams to go and watch. No big-name concerts to attend either. St. Bonaventure basketball is all that we have. And I feel as if it has been taken for granted this year, especially after everybody and their brother flocked all around the country to represent this community and school last March. And keep in mind fellow students, we only have four years here.

St. Bonaventure basketball games have provided some of my best memories as a student here, and I sure hope others can say the same. Enjoy the times you spend in the Reilly Center, packed into that tight student section. Be loud and proud as you were last year. Take it all in. You’re going to wish you had one more chance to do so when your four years are up.

By Mike Hogan, Sports Editor

hoganm17@bonaventure.edu