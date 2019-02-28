Patterned outfits in style this spring

Upcoming fashions pop with color and flare

Although we seem to be traveling back in time when it comes to styles trending this spring, the trends we are seeing can be described as futuristic, naturalistic and artistic. As the harsh weather begins to warm up, put away those insulated, comforting oversized winter jackets, clunky boots and other winter accessories. Soon, students will be walking across campus without wishing they could have stayed in bed and start dressing in more than whatever sweats they have clean at the time of their next class.

However, not a whole lot of characteristics among winter fashion trends will be changing come this spring and summer. Oversized jackets will still be the go-to look for layering outfits, along with blazers and trench coats.

This spring, patterns are in. Adding animal prints, floral designs, tie-dye, checkered or polka-dotted pieces to an outfit is a sure-fire way to stay on trend. It’s also an easy way to spice up an outfit or make a statement.

Additionally, 80’s denim is beautiful and can be worn with any of the wild, trendy patterns we will be seeing come spring. Denim skirts, jackets, flannels and even hats are good places to start. Put on some strappy sandals or trendy booties and be on your way. To complete the look, choose a belt and/or head accessory.

Traveling someplace warm this spring break is a great opportunity to have fun with the new trends. With warm weather comes all the most stylish outfits. Camouflage apparel is a lot of fun for festival or concert attire. Anything colorful or shiny would also be appropriate. Add a pair of combat boots and a grunge look is complete.

Silver, chains, fringe and feathers are also fun trends for accessories that will be fun to try out. Layer an outfit with many different textures to complete the perfect grungy-glamour-diva look. This could be sneakers with socks and a slip dress over a T-shirt. To give this the glamour/futuristic and grunge look all together, include a colorful metallic or iridescent color scheme. Add in some silver jewelry and black shoes. Headbands are also making a comeback, so be sure to find one for every occasion.

When going to class, keep things simple with a nice pair of jeans or a loose midi skirt with a graphic tee or crochet sweater. Make your outfit bright and vibrant by mixing patterns and textures, as it will help give your look more character.

A way to do this is by wearing a tank top over your T-shirt or a long-sleeve under and T-shirt or tank-top. Biker shorts would also be a comfortable and trendy choice for lazy-class days. Pair them with some fashionable and sporty sandals or sneakers and an oversized shirt to call it a day.

Use these trends to really give your look a unique personality. Whatever you decide to do, make it your own, and if you think something doesn’t match, well you’re on the right track.

By Brianna McKnight, Staff Writer

