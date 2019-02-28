Club Corner: Medical Emergencies Response Team

Medical Emergencies Response Team, MERT, is an on-campus emergency response service that ensures Bonnies’ urgent medical care when they need it. Currently, the chief of MERT is Christian Kostowniak, a senior biology major, and the assistant chief is Hamaad Khan, a junior psychology major, among a number of officers.

This club offers a unique experience, not only to students interested in healthcare, but to anyone that enjoys helping others. MERT also offers an emergency medical training certification course for those joining that aren’t already certified.

“MERT is around to provide medical care in emergencies on St. Bonaventure’s campus. We are all trained New York State Medical Technicians or learning to become them,” Kostowniak said. “If anyone has an emergency and calls us, we are able to respond rapidly and provide treatment within our scope of practice. We are on call 24/7 whenever school is in session.”

MERT not only offers medical care to students, but is a fantastic learning experience to its members. Because of its success, MERT has been a long- standing organization on campus.

“MERT was founded about 30 years ago by Dr. Kevin O’Connor. He and some colleagues decided to provide St. Bonaventure’s campus with an EMT service that started with a radio and a tackle box of medical supplies,” Kostowniak said. “After Dr. O’Connor’s time at SBU, he ended up becoming an army doctor and then the personal physician to Joe Biden during his vice presidency. After that, MERT has grown into an active Emergency Medical Services agency recognized by New York State.”

MERT is a leadership opportunity for students that enjoy helping others and would like to experience the emergency response career. Overall, there is no doubt that MERT is a beneficial organization to members as well as non-members.

“Joining MERT is a way to help the campus community in a unique way. We are there for anyone in real emergencies when they need help the most,” Kostowniak said. “It is a great feeling to help someone in need and then see them well back on campus after the fact. Some of my favorite memories are grateful people I have helped thanking me in the days following MERT treating them.”

By Anastasia Smith, Features Assignment Editor

smithan18@bonaventure.edu