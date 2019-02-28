Bonnies Connect aides organization of clubs

CAB uses app to gauge student engagement at events

The Bonnies Connect app presents several features made to help clubs with their operations. Campus Activities Board has given comment on how the app has helped them with their work as a club.

“The Bonnies Connect app has allowed for students to find out about all of the events happening on campus in one spot, including anything from Campus Activities Board events, club sport games, academic events and lectures among others,” said Robbie Chulick, assistant director of the Center for Activities, Recreation and Leadership.

Chulick also said that the app provides the student body with links for vital services.

“The app also links important sites and services that students use on a regular basis to the app home page, including links to student media sites, dining hall menus, IM leagues for intramurals, laundry view, requesting a tutor and other student leader applications,” said Chulick.

Chulick then said that various clubs used the app in different ways.

“Some club sports have also used this app to track when students are signing in for practices and workouts. We hope to expand that to other club sport programs,” said Chulick. “Both the Freshman Leadership Program and The EDGE Program in the CPRC use the app for their respective programs as well.”

Chulick said the app helps clubs like CAB communicate with the student body. He specifically said that push notifications aid in this process, allowing the club to present students with possible last-minute cancellations or changes in events.

“CAB attempts to better engage students who scan into their events,” said Chulick. “When a student scans in, we can see what class year and major they attend.”

He hopes that, in the future, CAB may train other clubs on how to use the benefits of the app. It’s also important for students to download the app in order to take advantage of these features, according to Chulick.

“We really encourage students [to] download the app to see about all of the things taking place on and around campus,” said Chulick. “They can download the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play store using their SBU username and password.”

Chulick said there are currently around 1,100 undergraduate students who have the app on their phones.

“We have offered several incentives for students to keep the app downloaded, including a ‘Download for Donuts’ event held in earlier February. If students stopped by the Bonnies Connect table in the Reilly Center lobby that day and they scanned in, they were given some donuts and were entered into a raffle for a variety of gift card raffles,” said Chulick. “The hope is to do more incentive-based events for the app after spring break to keep students engaged while using it.”

Chulick said that students have something to gain from downloading the app.

“It is important for students to know all about what is happening on/around campus,” said Chulick. “This app will also them to be better connected and more informed.”

Chulick said the app hasn’t changed how CAB operates.

“CAB still programs on campus events per week, and that has not changed with the app,” said Chulick. “The app does allow for us to get a better idea of students who are going to events on campus, etc.”

Maria Ragonese, a junior English and adolescence education double major and CAB’s co-chair for special events, said the app is very helpful.

“I like that I can easily access the Hickey menu and laundry view,” said Ragonese. “I think it is a great way to see what is going on with different clubs. I also think it is an easy way to check in and out of events.”

Chulick said he hopes the app becomes more effective in future years.

“With any new technological advance, it will take time to get the buy-in for all students, faculty and staff to download the app,” said Chulick. “We hope to continue to add new features over the summer and make it an even more enhanced experience for students in future years.”

“It’s cool that Bona’s is trying to find new ways to get information out to students on an accessible platform,” said Ragonese. “I’m excited to see what more they do.”

