Sudbrook seeks improvement after rough season

Baseball team looks to improve in upcoming season

“We sucked,” were the words baseball coach Larry Sudbrook said when asked how last season went for the Bonnies baseball team. “We didn’t play good defense and were fighting injuries.”

However, the 2019 season is on the horizon, and the Bonnies have a chance to change Sudbrook’s narrative.

With the 2019 baseball season within view, Sudbrook and his 40-man roster are set to open play on March 2 against the Villanova Wildcats in Port Charlotte, Florida.

The Bonnies were 6-15 in conference play last season with an overall record of 10-32, placing them third to last in the Atlantic 10. Following that season, the Bonnies have a lot of room to improve, and Sudbrook believes they have pieces in place to make a leap in the A10.

“I look forward to watching us grow,” said Sudbrook. “After following up 2017 with a bad season, we want to see improvement.”

Sudbrook stressed that one of his goals was getting back to being competitive and that starts with player growth and improvement. The Bonnies have room to develop, but the strength of the team can be found in the arms of the pitching staff.

“When healthy, we should be able to run some arms,” said Sudbrook.

Sudbrook named sophomore relief pitcher Braydon Nelson as a player on his staff that should make an impact this season, holding the opponent’s bats at bay. Nelson pitched 58.2 innings last season and held a 4.45 earned run average, ranking No. 28 in the A10. Nelson made strides last season, making key plays games against VCU and George Mason. Nelson is in the blueprint for success this season for the Bonnies after improvements in 2018.

The Bonnies will be led by their three captains: senior outfielder Sam Fuller, junior infielder Jeff Palczewski and redshirt junior pitcher James Wetter.

Fuller comes into 2019 attempting to follow up a 2018 in which he hit .282, which ranks third among returning players for the Bonnies. Fuller also collected 35 hits in 2018, ranking second for returning players for the Bonnies. Fuller’s consistent bat, a year older, will aid in pushing the Bonnies back to the postseason.

Palczewski’s quick feet return to the Bonnies in 2019, a year after doubling nine times in 36 games while also gathering up 35 hits. Palczewski has been in a constant incline of improvement, batting .147 his freshman year, .156 as a sophomore and broke out in 2018, hitting .282. Palczewski’s positive trends in is statistics sets the team up for success in 2019.

Wetter made 17 relief appearances for the Bonnies in 2018, gathering a career high 17 strikeouts and picking up one save in the process. Along with his success on the mound, Wetter’s leadership should have an important place for the 2019 Bonnies.

When asked about his predictions for the season, Sudbrook said, “When healthy, we will be competitive.”

The Bonnies hope to ride their strength of their starting rotation and a lineup of potent bats to a much-improved finish in the Atlantic 10 standings.

By John Pullano, Opinion Editor

