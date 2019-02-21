Mets season is coming…

Nothing is harder than a being a New York Mets fan, but nothing is better. Ever since I could speak, I would always cheer on the Mets. I would be so excited to attend baseball games with my family. Putting on my baseball cap and David Wright Jersey has been a tradition for the last 19 years. I love singing “Take Me Out to the Ball Game” and eating ice cream with sprinkles from a plastic baseball cap. Nothing is better than having a soda in my hand and eating a cheeseburger from Shake Shack. Mets games bond my family, and Citi Field is a place filled with a lifetime of memories. Being a Mets fan, you go through the good and bad times to appreciate your team and always keep the faith in the organization.

My favorite memory is when the Mets made a late run in July to early August of 2015, leading them to the World Series. The Mets faced the Washington Nationals in late July, sweeping all the games. In the midst of it all, the Mets got hot, and they received Yoenis Céspedes in a trade with the Detroit Tigers.

After that game, something changed for the team. They were on fire and lead the National League East Division. The Mets finished the month of August with a 20-8 record. In September, the Mets clinched the National League East Division regular season champions. It was an amazing feeling of anxiousness and excitement watching the Mets play again.

In October, nothing was better than gathering with my family to watch baseball. Our days and nights revolved around the Mets on television. I remember after the Mets won the National League Championship Series running to Modell’s Sporting Goods and buying new apparel. It was unreal and unforgettable, realizing that my team was doing something big. The games were very nerve-wracking, but it was a bonding experience I will never forget. It was a sad ending, but I was so proud of my team making it to the 2015 World Series. There were some bad plays, and the Mets deserved to win, but that takes experience.

The Mets showed that they are contenders in baseball and fought so hard to have a special place in my heart. Even though they didn’t win, I will never stop loving the Mets. There will be a time when the Mets win the World Series again, and I am waiting for that day to come. True fans are ones that believe in their team no matter the situation.

As the 2019 season comes to start, I can’t wait for the team to hit the field. They have the talent to have a great season, but the team needs to stay healthy. Cy Young winner Jacob DeGrom leads the way for the Mets after a remarkable season. In the offseason, the Mets hired Brodie Van Wagenen as their new general manager. The Mets made a huge move and received second baseman Robinson Cano and pitcher Edwin Diaz in a trade with the Seattle Mariners.

In order for the Mets to be contenders, they need to get a consistent and healthy catcher, upgrade the bullpen, make Peter Alonso permanently at first base and find some cheap opportunity trades. The team goes into the season with tremendous improvement from outfielder Michael Conforto, shortstop Armed Rosario, outfielder Brandon Nimmo and second and third baseman Jeff McNeil. These players give hope to the franchise being such young talent to the organization.

The young organization will look to core players to establish a connection among its team. I love my team and can’t wait to see how the season pans out. When I head back to Long Island in two weeks, I can’t wait to purchase my new Mets apparel. The excitement and anticipation of opening day is right around the corner. If you are a true Mets fan, “You Gotta Believe” because anything is possible in baseball. It also about waiting and believing in your team because did you ever think the Mets were going to make that run in late 2015? I would say absolutely not, but faith and hard work led them to the World Series. GO METS!

By Keara Donnelly, Sports Assignment Editor

