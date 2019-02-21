Mark Schmidt makes Bonaventure history

203rd win secures the men’s basketball coach’s legacy on campus

Long before the buzzer sounded in the St. Bonaventure men’s basketball teams 79-56 rout over George Mason on Sunday, one could hear Bonnies fans cheer with great excitement, knowing they witnessed history.

This was a day 12 years in the making. A day that head coach Mark Schmidt never imagined when he took the job in 2007.

Larry Weise, former head coach of the St. Bonaventure men’s basketball program from 1961 to 1973, had held the program’s win record for 46 years with 202 wins. On Sunday, he was surpassed by Schmidt.

When Schmidt arrived back in 2007, he had a mountain to climb. The basketball program he took over was ridden by an early 2000s scandal that uprooted the university. He walked into the locker room with only three scholarship players inside, with this record out of sight and out of mind.

“I never even thought of it,” said Schmidt. “The job when we got here was to bring some respect back to the program. So I didn’t think about what was going to happen 10, 12 years down the line. I didn’t even know if I was going to be here.”

As the buzzer sounded, the post-game festivities began. Two videos created by the St. Bonaventure Athletics Department played over the big screen, commemorating Schmidt’s road to 203 wins. And the second video featured Schmidt’s parents, 1991 graduate and NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski and Larry Weise, himself, congratulating Schmidt on his rise to Bonaventure immortality.

“Your place in St. Bonaventure basketball history is unmatched,” said Wojnarowski. “Not only did you bring us to a national level, beating UCLA in the NCAA tournament, winning Atlantic 10 championships, putting players into the NBA . You saved us. You saved the program, and you may have saved the university.”

Weise added, “Congratulations Mark. I have held this record for 40 plus years. However, records are meant to be broken. I couldn’t think of a more deserving coach than you to take over. You’ve done a wonderful job at St. Bonaventure. Go Bona’s!”

And then, Schmidt took center court to take the microphone. It would be be hard to find a more humble man than Schmidt. Staring into the crowd, he explained that this day wouldn’t have come without the love and the support of the St. Bonaventure community.

“I’ve said this before,” said Schmidt. “I am proud to be the coach of St. Bonaventure, but I am only a little part of this thing. We’ve had a really good administration. Steve Watson, former St. Bonaventure athletics director and Sr. Margaret, O.F.M., took a chance on me. Without them I wouldn’t be here. I appreciate the support that you [the fans] have given my family over the last 12 years. The other thing that is really important is the boosters. We wouldn’t be able to do this without the boosters. Without your support, we wouldn’t be able to take chartered flights and get meals for for our players. That wouldn’t exist. I really appreciate what you guys have done financially to help this program.”

Schmidt went on to thank his players and coaches, past and present, for also being a part of his success, expressing that without the greatness that they have provided, he wouldn’t have this record.

And most importantly, he emotionally thanked his family.

“And last is my family. My wife and my sons,” said Schmidt, pausing to take a breath. “I got a great woman. She helps us, and she helps me just worry about coaching basketball. Not cooking and doing all that stuff. There’s a lot of sacrifice. Not being able to go to my sons’ games and stuff. But for them to be able to support me is very gratifying.”

Along with thanking his family, Schmidt explained that Bonaventure is home to him and his family.

“When you make family decisions like we made, you just never know if it’s the right one,” said Schmidt. “In this business, I don’t know what the percentages are, but I know it’s not 12 years. I grew up in a small town, my wife did too. It feels like home. The people have taken us in and have made us feel comfortable. It’s been a good marriage. The people of this area fit my personality, and I think I fit theirs.”

On top of Schmidt sharing his thoughts on his record-setting day, seniors Courtney Stockard and Nelson Kaputo shared their favorite memories of Schmidt.

“It was real good,” said Stockard. “I am happy for him. We were doing terrible in practice one day. We couldn’t get the inbounds plays right, and he told us ‘Fellas, we’ll be here until the cows come home. And the cows ain’t ever coming home!’”

Kaputo added, “Sunday was an amazing experience. I have been apart of some amazing wins. I was just happy to be a part of history and help make this happen for him. When I saw coach at his happiest is when we beat Rhode Island at home last year, or right after we beat UCLA in the tournament. Those are two of my favorite Schmidt memories.”

Maybe, just maybe, one day Schmidt’s name will hang high above Bob Lanier court inside the Reilly Center, resting beside other Bona basketball greats. But for now, Schmidt is just looking at what’s ahead.

Followed by a smile and a loud ovation, Schmidt said, “I love it here. I love it here, and I have loved it for 12 years. And hopefully I will be here for a lot more wins. It’s not just be that brought it back, it’s all of us. Thank you.”

By Mike Hogan, Sports Editor

