Fleming reflects on Bonaventure background

Fleming’s coaching career began with journalism experiences

Jesse Fleming, women’s basketball coach and St. Bonaventure University graduate, earned a degree in journalism and mass communication. He wrote for The Bona Venture newspaper his freshman year as a staff writer and held the position of sports editor his sophomore year.

As an undergraduate, Fleming became interested in becoming a student manager for the women’s basketball team because of his friend, Courtney Mattingly, who was on the team.

“When I started working with the team and being at practices, I really became interested in the coaching part of it,” said Fleming.

Fleming was the head manager of the basketball team his first three years and was selected as a student assistant coach senior year.

“I was on both sides of the media,” Fleming said. “I would run the media [during the] day and then head right down to practice.”

Jim Crowley, a former women’s basketball coach at St. Bonaventure for 16 years, made the biggest impact on Fleming’s career.

“I can’t really overstate the impact he made on my career,” said Fleming.

As an undergraduate, Fleming would watch tape and go to recruiting with Crowley.

“Every opportunity I got in this profession came directly from the opportunities he gave to me when I was young,” said Fleming.

He served as Crowley’s head manager after taking a place on the coaching staff in 2005 after graduation.

“He gave me a lot of opportunities that most people would not have gotten,” said Fleming.

Having a degree in journalism also helped Fleming’s coaching career.

“I don’t think the assistant coaches like it because when they do the scouting reports, I do a lot of grammar corrections,” said Fleming. “Coach Maggie Serratelli Latimer, current St. Bonaventure assistant coach, was doing a newsletter and she was nervous to give to me because she knows I have a red pen in my hand, and there will be a lot of red ink all over the paper.”

A journalism degree has helped him with research, recruiting and preparing to scout for players and teams. Fleming believes that being able to write emails, create meetings, doing sales and communicating is good for any job.

“In any job, if you can be a good writer, there is something to be said for that,” said Fleming.

Fleming said it is an excellent degree with the writing, communication and media that helps with his current job.

“There is a media aspect to being a coach, whether it’s these interviews, or post-game interviews or publicizing your team. To have a background in the media helps in those situations,” said Fleming.

Fleming never thought he would end up back at St. Bonaventure.

“I thought the program here was in a good position,” said Fleming. “The goal was never to be here, but I am thrilled to be back.”

By Keara Donnelly, Sports Assignment Editor

donnelkm17@bonaventure.edu