Bona’s students to attend Charles H. Wright museum

Black History Month honored with trip to Detroit African American museum

Tomorrow, a group of St. Bonaventure students will take a bus ride to Detroit, Michigan, where they will be visiting the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History in honor of Black History Month.

“The trip came to fruition with the support of all of the deans of the schools. I couldn’t have done it without their support and generosity,” said Parker Suddeth, coordinator of the Damietta Center for Multicultural Student Affairs and organizer for the trip to Michigan. “Without them this really wouldn’t be possible, and I am truly appreciative for their collaborative efforts.”

Suddeth said he is looking forward to the community that will be built during the trip. He is excited to experience the fellowship that comes hand-in-hand with such road trips and experiences.

“I expect to understand a little bit more about my African American history,” said Chey Montgomery, a sophomore visual arts and journalism double major who is attending the trip. “I want to contribute to what the museum is doing, as far as Black History Month.”

Montgomery said she also hopes to get pictures of the museum while she is there, as she hopes to eventually go into photojournalism.

“The trip really sheds light on the rich history that people from the African diaspora bring to this particular country,” said Suddeth. “Far too often we look at what has happened or the things that are transpiring now that only really divide us.”

Suddeth said that Black History Month was a perfect time to showcase what the Damietta Center does and that, though the Damietta Center’s work is never done, this trip was done exclusively for programing around Black History Month.

“What is unique about this particular trip is that the And Still We Rise exhibit that we’ll be going through will begin prior of the slave trade,” said Suddeth. “It gives you that period of time throughout history until now.”

Suddeth said that the exhibit will take the students from the history during the time of slave ships all the way to modern history, like Barack Obama’s presidency.

“I thought it would be ideal to have this particular opportunity to bring students to come see this part of living history,” said Suddeth. “The Charles Wright museum is one of the first African American history museums in the country.”

According to their website, thewright.org, the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History was founded in 1965 and has the mission to, “open minds and change lives through the exploration and celebration of African American history and culture.”

“Black history is American history. When you come here, whether you’re black, white, brown, blue, yellow or whatever, you’re not coming to hear someone else’s story,” said Delisha Upshaw, the director of marketing and communications for the Charles H. Wright museum. “It may be a story you never heard before, but it’s our collective story as a country.”

Upshaw said that one of the hopes of those at the museum is that when people can come to understand the struggles and accomplishments of the African American people of this country, they can be inspired toward a path of unity and peace.

Upshaw said that Africans have a strong and wide-reaching history that touches on things that we learn and deal with today.

“The history of black people did not begin on a slave ship. It began in Africa, and the students will learn about the continent of Africa and what was happening before the transatlantic slave trade began,” Upshaw said.

Upshaw also said that the African diaspora and slave trade is important to teach, and that it will hopefully horrify people, but also highlight the need for humanity and inclusion.

“Human trafficking is still a huge problem in the world,” said Upshaw. “Slavery is still happening in many parts of the world.”

Upshaw said the museum will take students through the journey after coming to America.

“You’ll learn about the participation of African Americans in our Civil War, and you’ll learn about government before Jim Crow, and of course you will learn about Jim Crow,” said Upshaw.

Upshaw said the Great Migration is also a topic that will be talked about, including the role Detroit played in the road to freedom and the migration to the north.

“We’ll also talk about the accomplishments of people that anyone over the age of three could easily recognize, like Oprah Winfrey or Barack Obama,” said Upshaw.

Upshaw said that they hope that each person who comes to the museum is motivated to take an action toward the mission and vision of acceptance promoted by the museum.

“That could be manifested by introducing yourself to someone who doesn’t look like you if all of your friends look like you,” said Upshaw. “It could be volunteering or taking a step to learn more.”

Montgomery said she is thrilled to be a part of the trip.

“I’m just excited to see what’s to come,” said Montgomery.

By Landon Allison, News Editor

allisolj17@bonaventure.edu