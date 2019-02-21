Bold and bright will make a statement this spring

With spring just weeks away, fashion trends will be throwing away boring, dark tones and welcoming the bright and vibrant. Spring fashion brings in fun patterns, pastel colors and everything it can to make your wardrobe happy again.

When a new season approaches, there are always going to be new trends. This coming spring there are some fun trends that you should be keeping your eye out for when you hit the mall.

When looking for colors that are hot this season, keep in mind bright and bold.

Also, neons are making a comeback and vibrant hues are changing this spring’s color pallet from pastel to zesty. Colors like bright orange and magenta pink are especially popular this season.

Complementing the neon trend, tie-dye is also making a comeback. Inner hippie vibes can be set free this spring while rocking the tie-dye fits. Blazers, t-shirts, button ups and rompers are just a few of the many items that can be found in tie-dye. Bright colors aren’t the only trend on the rise, though. Neutrals are also in full affect.

Head-to-toe neutrals are definitely a look and was seen all over the runways. Black and white checkerboard is going along with the neutrals trend, which can be a bold alternative that can spice up your fit.

As much as bold prints and bright colors are on trend this spring, pastels will never go out of style. Keep an eye out for pale blue and lavender pieces. Both are beautiful and soft colors that scream spring, while also being great transition pieces into your summer wardrobe. Another way to keep with the trends this spring is by wearing animal print. Animal print started to be seen starting in late summer and into fall, and is no surprise that it has continued its comeback into spring. Along with cheetah print being popular recently, zebra print is getting incorporated into the hot animal prints.

Mixing patterns is making its mark this season. This might be a tricky trend to tackle, but keep in mind mixing patterns with the same color palette will make it so the patterns do not clash.

Plaid is taking a different route this spring. Say goodbye to winter plaids, meaning dark and gray colored pieces and hello to pink and metallic plaid. Designers are making plaid a statement this season, and we are all about it.

Keep these trends in mind when shopping for spring break or just looking to update one’s wardrobe for the new season. Getting a couple statement pieces that are on trend can be worn many different ways, so investing in a couple different items is the way to go if you are not looking to splurge.

By Jenna Cosentino, Staff Writer

