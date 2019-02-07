Students join Special Olympic efforts

By Julia Schneider

Contributing Writer

St. Bonaventure University, partnering with Special Olympics, has continued their tradition of involvement by training numerous students as coaches for the upcoming Special Olympics in April. Funded by Special Olympics New York, in conjunction with the proceeds from the Polar Spray hosted by St. Bonaventure in the fall, the nearing Special Olympics this April is expected to host over 200 athletes.

Athletes, who are encouraged to begin training eight weeks before the games, come from five nearby school districts: Allegany, Salamanca, Olean, Franklinsville and Portville. These special needs athletes come from a wide array of backgrounds and are hosted by over 100 volunteers from the St. Bonaventure community and nearly the same number of volunteers from the surrounding areas.

St. Bonaventure has been able to stimulate strong relations with the Special Olympic community as one of their alumni, Neal Johnson, is the former CEO of the organization.

Dr. Paula Scraba, who has a Ph.D. in Special Physical Education from University of Connecticut, described how the school was first able to connect with the organization.

“Most of my background has to do with working with people with severe disabilities: coaching Special Olympics, running programs in Rhode Island, specifically United Cerebral Palsy Sports, Connecticut, New Mexico, New York,” Scraba said. “So when Neal heard that I was here, he dropped his card off at my office one day and the rest is history.”

Coupled with the fact that Special Olympics of New York is the largest branch of the association in North America and the sixth largest in the world, the strong bond between the two institutions makes planning such an event a big deal throughout the St. Bonaventure community.

Bonaventure’s close connection with something as well-respected as Special Olympics provides the trained students with an unparalleled experience.

“Our students being trained by Special Olympics New York means something,” said Scraba. Starting this week, student volunteers began an eight-week training program to help familiarize themselves with the different sports incorporated in the games as well as medical training, specifically in concussions.

Every semester is started with a general interest meeting and is then followed by an application process.

The application is a two-fold process and requires students to complete an orientation/protective behaviors online training course, as well as filling out a paper application. With the training in specific sports, students are taught in depth analysis of the rules and regulations of the specific sport, as well as specific drills that can be taught to the athletes.

Students from all different academic and athletic backgrounds are encouraged to get involved. Each student can use his or her own unique background to contribute something to make the event and the organization stronger as a whole.

“That’s the whole thing, Special Olympics volunteers come from all walks of life and all ages!” Scraba said, emphasizing the importance of a large array of students volunteering. “I had mixed majors, and it was great. Students in journalism did my PR for me, students in business organized the games to put people in heats, education majors were the liaisons with the school, my ROTC people were my emcees and took care of parking and the color guard.”

Similar to the Olympic Games, the Special Olympic Games are kicked off by the Torch Run early in the morning on April 11. The run is carried out by local law enforcement, but is heavily supported by many St. Bonaventure students, specifically ROTC and the St. Bonaventure cross country team. Each year the university sponsors numerous students from both entities to join law enforcement to begin the event.

Further information about becoming a volunteer can be found on the Notice Board, and all students are encouraged to participate.

schneije18@bonaventure.edu