Spectrum holds vigil memorializing hate crime victims

Spectrum, St. Bonaventure’s LGBTQIA+ alliance club held a candlelight vigil for Transgender Day of Remembrance. Members of the campus community gathered to remember the transgender and gender-variant, as well as those perceived to be transgender, who lost their lives in the past year due to hate.

The event was held in Doyle Chapel Thursday evening.

Anna Giglio, a sophomore business major, who is also the treasurer of Spectrum, explained that the day is important, as there are people who fail to recognize the anti-LGBT violence is prevalent in 2018.

“We need to be aware that dozens of people who identify or are associated with being transgender are brutally killed for simply being themselves,” said Giglio. “It is astronomically important that we are not only aware of this, but are also advocating for this senseless violence to end and making sure that our own St. Bonaventure community does not tolerate prejudice and violence against transgender people, or anyone else in the LGBTQIA+ Community.”

In total, there were 23 people standing at the vigil to represent those who lost their lives this year due to trans violence. So far, 22 people have been reported as killed due to being trans. The 23rd person represented victims who have not been reported.

The president of Spectrum, Elizabeth Freeman, a junior theater major, began the vigil by welcoming everyone and explaining the importance of the event. Freeman identified each individual victim and led the group in a call and response which emphasized the need to remember those who have been victimized for their identity.

The vigil was followed by an open discussion over hot chocolate.

Bobby Nguyen, a junior cybersecurity major and the secretary of Spectrum, spoke about what he wants people to take away from the event. Nguyen has been a member of Spectrum since freshman year.

“The ultimate goal is awareness, to treat everyone the same way and just to know that there are hate crimes against transgender and LGBT and to make people aware that things like this happen,” said Nguyen. “This ties into the petition that we will have people sign at the end of the vigil.”

The petition relating to Title IX is asking the university to maintain their current policies.

“We currently have a forward moving policy that includes protections for all students regardless of gender identity, and would like to keep it in place for the safety of all our students, as conforming with the Franciscan values of individual respect and compassion for all,” said Freeman.

Freeman noted that Bonaventure has made steps to promote inclusivity on campus, including the creation of gender-inclusive dorms and bathrooms.

“Our hope is to keep it this way and and to expand gender-inclusive housing into the townhouse apartments in all of the phases,” said Freeman. “Bona’s has taken many steps forward in becoming a minority friendly university and I will be proud to see it continue such fine work.”

This is the second annual vigil Spectrum has held.

So far this year, Spectrum has hosted events such as the Coming Out Day door, Bona’s Pride and a Big Gay Just Dance Party.

“[These events are] to foster awareness that the LGBTQIA+ community is prevalent on campus, encourage love and acceptance of everyone and educate people both inside and outside the community of who we are and how we all belong together,” said Giglio.

The club will be hosting more events throughout the year to recognize all the identities. An upcoming event in the spring semester is the Spectrum ball, which Nguyen described as “a talent show to challenge stereotypes.” Participants can dress as they please and challenge a stereotype.

Spectrum meets every Friday at 3 p.m. in Plassmann 151.

By Amber Canbek, News Editor

canbekam16@bonaventure.edu