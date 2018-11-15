SBU students mentor youth from Olean

The Bona Buddies program is valuable to both the children and their mentors

For 43 years, the Bona Buddies program has paired students from kindergarten to sixth grade in local schools with Bona students to connect the campus to the community of Olean and the future generation it is raising.

Bona Buddies is a youth mentoring program, which aims to create a match between a qualified Bonaventure student and children ranging from the ages of five to 15 from seven local school districts. The program operates under the oversight of St. Bonaventure’s Franciscan Center for Social Concern (FCSC).

Senior education major and Bona Buddies coordinator Haley Geis has been a member of the program since her freshman year. As a coordinator, she helps with tasks ranging anywhere from organizing events and emails to buying snacks for the kids to munch on.

In a semester, approximately 35 Bona students, or mentors, get matched with a buddy; anyone who is not matched is still more than welcome to come spend the day with other pairings. From the perspective of an education major, Geis sees the program as a perfect way to learn how to interact with young students without a textbook.

“Bona buddies is just fun,” she said. “It’s happy, and it’s made me into a better person because I’m not just in a classroom. We can do these different activities and really become someone for the kids to look up to.”

Geis noted that one of her favorite days with her buddy was during the program’s Halloween trick-or-treat event, which offered buddies the opportunity to visit residence halls and receive candy from university students.

“The event actually falls on my birthday,” Geis said. “Being able to spend it with my buddy was amazing, and I couldn’t think of a better way to celebrate. Seeing the kids in costumes get excited about visiting campus residents warmed my heart.”

Geis noted how the entire campus gets involved with the Bona Buddies program during holiday months. Students not signed up for the program are often invited to the parties and events to elevate the experience for the kids.

When looking to the future, Geis has strong hopes for the broadening of Bona Buddies’ horizon.

“I think that the experience both the buddies and mentors have is unique and incredible. Everyone involved has amazing memories, and the campus and community just love Bona Buddies. This is something I’m very proud to be working on, and I hope it will be around for years.”

On Nov. 27, the FCSC will be hosting a one-day fundraiser to raise money and awareness for this program and others like it. #GivingTuesdayatBonas is intended to be a way to encourage people to give to non-profit causes during the holiday season. For more information, updates and to join in with a gift on Nov. 27, visit www.sbu.edu/GivingTuesdayatBonas or call (716) 375-2330.

To get involved, contact Bona Buddies at 716-375-2697 or by email at bonabud@sbu.edu.

By Emma Fox, Contributing Writer

