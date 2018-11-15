How to shop with style on Black Friday

Finally, it’s the most wonderful time of the year. When people think of Thanksgiving, they automatically think of Black Friday shopping, which is the kickoff to all of the holiday shopping happening for this season.

No matter what time you go shopping, whether it’s right after Thanksgiving dinner or waking up at 2 a.m. to tackle the crowds, the one thing to remember is that comfort is key. You are going to be going from store to store, trying to get through giant crowds and waiting in long lines, so wearing your comfiest clothes is the way to go.

There are many different ways look stylish while wearing lounge clothes, and we can thank the athleisure trend for that. Before getting all excited about shopping, make sure you change out of your Thanksgiving dinner outfit and change into your Black Friday outfit.

Dress in layers, because you will be going in and out of many different stores.

Figuring out what bottoms to wear is a good place to start. Leggings and jogger sweatpants are a good option because they are comfy and can be easily taken off to try on clothes in stores.

If you are opting for leggings, pair them with a long sleeve tunic or crew neck sweatshirt. Layer a blanket scarf on top with your hair in a high ponytail or messy bun. Scarfs are good to layer because they can be easily taken off and are not bulky to hold while shopping. They are also good to wrap around if it’s cold. Throw on a pair of sneakers, mules or flat booties to finish off the look.

Another outfit is pairing jogger sweatpants with a denim jacket, layering a t-shirt tied up to give you a shape and adding a pairing it with sneakers. Throw on a baseball hat or a high ponytail to keep hair out of your face. You can swap out the denim jacket with an oversized flannel or a teddy coat. If you get hot, the jacket can be tied around your waist to keep your arms free for all of your shopping bags.

All of these aspects of the different outfits can be mixed and matched, depending on your style and what you have in your closet. Keep these tips in mind when you getting ready to go shopping, and don’t forget your cup of coffee. You’re going to need it shopping all night!

By Jenna Cosentino, Staff Writer

cosentjr15@bonaventure.edu