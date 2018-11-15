GivingTuesdayatBonas provides support for Warming House

For more than 40 years, St. Bonaventure University’s Warming House has provided fellowship, community and a hot meal for those in need in the Olean area.

Founded by Fr. Dan Riley, O.F.M., and a caring group of students in January 1974, the Warming House is believed to be the oldest student-run soup kitchen in the country and welcomes guests for early evening meals six days a week. Many of these guests experience challenges beyond hunger, which is why the Warming House offers health screenings, various forms of counseling and organic fruits and vegetables to take home.

“There is no better way to build community than by breaking bread together,” said Sarah Northington, associate director of the program.

As of this year, 10 Bonaventure students — nine undergraduates and one graduate — regularly work at the kitchen at least three hours a week.

Northington noted that while much of the day-to-day management is student run, the Warming House is also a community project. Many organizations on and off campus are regularly involved.

Even the majority of the food provided to the Warming House is grown locally at Canticle Farms, a Franciscan-founded, community-supported, sustainable and organic farm.

During the summer break, the Farm to Table program provides internship opportunities for students to work at the Canticle Farm in Allegany in the mornings and the Warming House in the afternoons. The experience allows students to see the progression of food from the moment it’s planted to the day it is served.

These programs all operate under the Franciscan Center for Social Concern on campus. In honor of the Giving Tuesday movement, intended to be a way to encourage people to support their favorite non-profit causes as part of their holiday giving, the FCSC is hosting #GivingTuesdayatBonas on Nov. 27.

The money raised will go directly to support the Warming House and Farm to Table, among others.

“I think that the Warming House helps break the Bona bubble,” said Northington. “Sometimes it is easy to get caught up in the stress of being a student. Taking a few hours per week to step outside of the university and meet with people from a different economic, personal or health background from their own really refreshes the students.”

The guests also give back to the Warming House by helping with cleaning or organization.

“They really do have hearts of hospitality; they want to do whatever they can in return for our students and volunteers,” said Northington.

Many of those who work for the program form bonds with the guests when they are not working in the kitchen. Northington explained that conversing with guests is just as important to the soul of the program as serving hot meals.

“Forty years ago, the Warming House was really meant to be a place where you could grab a hot coffee, have a nice conversation, play some games and just be provided with a warm, safe place to go,” Northington said. “I’d personally love to see the community interaction aspect strengthen and grow. We want to offer more than just a meal to people, we want to offer our full hospitality.”

For more information about #GivingTuesdayatBonas, updates and to join in with a gift on Nov. 27, visit www.sbu.edu/GivingTuesdayatBonas or call (716) 375-2330.

By Emma Fox, Contributing Writer

foxek18@bonaventure.edu