Poyser poised for first season

Former UNLV guard ready to fill big shoes

Jalen Poyser, who played his first two years of collegiate basketball at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, transferred to St. Bonaventure at the beginning of the 2017-18 season.

The junior guard and Ontario native is ready to make a big impact after sitting out last season per NCAA rules.

Poyser made a lengthy transition from the bright lights of Las Vegas to the usually snow covered-tundra of western New York. Poyser explained that one of his neighbors played an influential role in his decision to transfer to Bonaventure.

“One of my neighbors back in Toronto told me great things about coach [Mark] Schmidt and the program,” said Poyser. “I also felt like the playing style at this school fits my game best.”

Poyser started 21 games as a sophomore at UNLV and was the team’s third leading scorer with 10.4 points per game. He also scored in double digits 18 times for the Runnin’ Rebels.

Poyser expressed that he has only improved as a player since and has worked on every facet of his game during his time away from game action.

“I felt like I got a lot stronger,” said Poyser. “I feel like I’ve developed new ways to put the ball in the basket and I am able to pick my spots in the offense. It was really helpful to watch Jaylen Adams and Matt Mobley last year. I am looking to fill their shoes. So really getting stronger, scoring, making good reads and ball handling were my focuses.”

Adams and Mobley, who were huge pieces for the Bonnies scoring attack last year, influenced Poyser and his learning of Schmidt’s system. Poyser talked about how he got better because of Adams and Mobley.

“We went hard in practice every day,” said Poyser, “We competed against each other. I was mainly guarding Jay and Mobley last year, because iron sharpens iron. The best plays the best, and in order to improve, you’ve got to play someone just as good as you, if not better.”

Poyser is also looked at as a veteran on this team. With two seasons of college hoops under his belt at UNLV and a year of practicing at St. Bonaventure, Poyser feels ready to take on a bigger role.

His bigger role comes with being a model for the seven underclassmen on this year’s team. Poyser explains that he hopes to help improve the team in any way he can.

“I just want to be a leader to them and show them how to play the game,” said Poyser. “Coming in to college, it’s okay to make mistakes. You’ve just got to learn from them. I came here last year and it was a winning season. I hope to help lead the team in doing the same thing this year.”

Poyser is gearing up to take on a bigger role with the Bonnies after a year of waiting patiently for his chance.

You can catch him and the Bonnies in an exhibition game against Alfred University on Friday, Nov. 2 at 7 p.m. at the Reilly Center. The teams first regular season game is on Wednesday, Nov. 7 at 7 p.m. against Bucknell.

By Mike Hogan, Sports Assignment Editor

