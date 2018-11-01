Oxford meeting in full attendance

St. Bonaventure University is once again offering an academic and cultural opportunity of a lifetime. Trinity University at Oxford is offering 39 seats to Bonaventure students this coming summer to study in one of the most prestigious colleges in the world.

Many students have received letters to their rooms discussing this interest meeting. On Oct. 29, a crowd of students entered the John J. Murphy Professional Building to room 103 to find out if the Francis E. Kelley Oxford Program was for them.

“This is the first time we’ve ever filled every seat in the room,” said lecturer in the Jandoli School of Communication, Michael Jones-Kelley, the director of the Oxford Program. He started and led much of the meeting on the Oxford trip Monday night.

“In case it hasn’t dawned on you, because you go to St. Bonaventure, you have an opportunity that is unique among universities in probably a 300-mile radius,” Jones-Kelley said. “St. Bonaventure alone among the universities in this area offers its students the chance to study at Oxford University.”

Jones-Kelley introduced alumna from the 2018 Oxford program: Sravanthi Polavarapu, a sophomore biology major and Stephanie Bellis, a senior biology major. The two women discussed Oxford from their perspective to give students a better idea of what the program is like.

“The one word I can [use to] describe Trinity College is just, it’s home,” said Bellis. “As soon as you get there, you come on campus and it feels right. It feels comfortable and you feel that, ‘This is where I should be.’”

Bellis said what set Oxford apart is the interactions between students and professors. She spoke about how professors worked at getting to know students and were a stark contrast to what one might find in other colleges, where talking to professors can be intimidating.

Bellis also said the Harry Potter Studios that the Oxford program students went to was amazing. She said it was awesome that she got to go to where some of the movies were filmed.

“Definitely apply to Oxford. It changes your life,” said Bellis. “I feel like I matured from it. I wish I went earlier.”

Polavarapu said a few words about her opinion on the trip, which she took the summer after her freshman year.

“Definitely apply, and as cheesy as it sounds, I wouldn’t be standing here talking about Oxford if I didn’t like it,” said Polavarapu. “You make memories you cannot forget.”

Polavarapu said that the first week they were there, the Bonaventure students joined in on the celebrations during the FIFA World Cup because England was winning. She said the sports fans went all out and the SBU students even introduced a chant used at our basketball games to an English crowd.

“Everyone there wants to know more about you,” said Polavarapu. “They want to know about the American culture and they’re more than happy to teach you about the English culture.”

Polavarapu said her, Bellis and a few of their friends stayed up one night to watch a sunrise on the beautiful lawns at Oxford. Bellis spoke up and said that they had a great time.

Polavarapu addressed the financial toll the program can have on the students who go.

“I know cost is a big factor in whether a lot of people go or not,” said Polavarapu. “I promise you there are ways to enjoy Oxford to the fullest without spending a lot of money.”

Jones-Kelley stepped forward again to address the room.

“The Bonaventure students adjust so quickly, so amazingly and so completely,” said Jones-Kelley. “I swear to you, those of you who go, by the end of the second week, you will be b****ing to me about the tourists. You will fit in absolutely and completely. It is a very welcoming place.”

Jones-Kelley said students have a history of being well-behaved in this program.

“They absolutely love us,” said Jones-Kelley. “That’s because we have earned their love.”

Jones-Kelley said the students who attend the program are expected to be independent and responsible.

“We will treat you like adults unless you give us some reason not to,” said Jones-Kelley.

Jones-Kelley said learning etiquette skills on this trip is vital. Some of the most important lessons students can come back with, Jones-Kelley said, are those learned at the dinner event called High Table. Students dress up and take part in an elegant and refined meal atmosphere and have intellectually-stimulating conversations with the other students and faculty.

“You will never, ever, after next summer, worry about being invited to a fancy dinner again in your life,” said Jones-Kelley.

Full-time lecturer in the Jandoli School of Communication, Anne Lee, and assistant director of the Oxford Program, then started to talk about the classes being offered during the students’ stay at Oxford.

Lee said there was a course on infectious diseases taught by one of the world’s foremost researchers on HIV, Dr. Adam Ritchie, that was extremely popular among students.

“I cannot recommend enough the science class, Exploration of Infectious Disease with Lab,” said Lee. “Dr. Ritchie was a world-renowned AIDS expert and a couple years ago, he switched to rabies.”

Lee talked about the vast variety of classes offered under this program. She also recommended students only take two courses to allow for time to enjoy the trip and learn beyond the classroom.

Jones-Kelley ended the meeting on a cautionary note.

“If we have more applications then we have spaces, they will be accepted in the order in which they are received,” said Jones-Kelley. “So, it’s a good idea to get your application in quickly.”

By Landon Allison, Staff Writer

allisolj17@bonaventure.edu