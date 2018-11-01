GivingTuesdayAtBonas to support service programs

St. Bonaventure University’s Franciscan Center for Social Concern is hosting a one-day fundraising event on Nov. 27, a day known as #GivingTuesdayatBonas.

The “Giving Tuesday” movement, established in response to the consumerism found post-Thanksgiving in days such as Black Friday and Cyber Monday, is intended to be a way to encourage people to support their favorite non-profit causes as part of their holiday giving.

Five longstanding and beloved FCSC programs will be the focus of this year’s event: Bona Buddies, a youth mentoring program; Silver Wolves, connecting students with elderly residents at a local assisted living home; BREAK the Bubble, organizing service trips during the fall and spring breaks; Warming House, the nation’s oldest student-run soup kitchen; and Farm to Table, a summer program providing students hands-on experience with sustainable agriculture and service.

FCSC Director Alice Miller Nation explains that the center provides experiences working with the poor and marginalized of society, along with academically credited opportunities to study both causes and solutions to social problems.

“When you give to #GivingTuesdayatBonas, you are investing in the growth of service and social justice programming on campus, as well as the leadership development that makes these programs possible,” said Miller Nation. “We strive to form students who will leave the Bonaventure experience confidently, offering hope and goodness to the world through their work and leisure.”

The community is invited to visit www.sbu.edu/GivingTuesdayatBonas now through Nov. 27 to donate and use #GivingTuesdayatBonas on all social media channels to help spread the word. For more information or to make a gift by phone, please contact Advancement Services at (716) 375-2330.

By Emily Knitter, Public Relations Specialist

knitee17@bonaventure.edu