Filsinger Buffalo Jazz Collective performs at Bona’s

The Buffalo Jazz Collective Eleven, led by performer, composer, educator and clinician, Dr. Mark Filsinger, performed in the Rigas Family Theater in the Regina A. Quick Center for the Arts Tuesday evening.

The event was a part of the 2018-19 Martine Performing Arts Series, sponsored by the Keenan Martine Endowment. All of the performances in the series are chosen by St. Bonaventure University’s department of visual & performing arts faculty.

“For this concert, although I did not know Mark personally, I did know some of his band members,” said Dr. Leslie Sabina, the visual & performing arts department chair and a professor of music. “So, I simply called him up and asked if his group would like to be on the series, representing the jazz genre. Mark himself chose all of the tunes that they played.”

All songs performed were arranged by Filsinger. Songs included: “There Is No Greater Love,” “Cancion,” “Confirmation” and more.

“I like that it featured all of the main jazz instruments in solo roles—saxophones, trumpets, trombones and piano all had a chance to shine,” said Sabina.

Musicians included Bobby Militello, Dave Schiavone, Harry Fackelman, Jim Bohm, Dennis Tribuzzi, John Hasselback, Rick Fleming, Bobby Jone, Jim Coleman, John Bacon and Filsinger himself.

“It was their first time down here, although a couple of their players have played on the Rigas stage before, as part of other groups,” said Sabina. “It was somewhat of a mini big band.”

The Martine Series always tries to feature jazz, as it’s considered “America’s Music,” said Sabina.

“We always encourage our students to attend, as we try to present groups that they may otherwise not see on campus, but will probably be in touch with (the different genres, that is, not necessary the exact groups) after they leave Bona’s and begin their careers,” said Sabina.

Sabina hopes that students enjoyed hearing world-class musicians.

“And that’s not hyperbole,” said Sabina. “Many of the players have toured the world with different bands and have played all over Europe, Asia and Australia. Their musicianship is awesome.”

