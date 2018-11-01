Championship game start times are too late

We have all heard the over-exaggerated “back in my day” speech from our parents and grandparents. However, when they tell you that they watched the 1975 World Series in study hall huddled around a state-of-the-art Zenith television set, they would be telling the truth.

This seems hard to believe while you, along with the rest of the general population, struggled to stay awake through the 5th inning in this year’s playoffs. In last year’s World Series, the average start time was 8 p.m. Eastern Standard Time, and with games running longer than ever these days, the final out wouldn’t be recorded until around 1 a.m. Eastern Standard Time.

These late start times and even later finish times that push into the next day have repelled the younger generations and working class Americans from the game because they have to get up early the next morning.

Baseball is not the only sport that has moved its championship games to late start times. We are also seeing it in college basketball, the NBA and the Super Bowl. The Super Bowl has gotten so late that some individuals have petitioned to move the game to Saturday. The late games come at a cost for leagues like the NFL that plays its most important game of the year on a Sunday night. For many of the young viewers, bedtime is at 9 or 9:30 p.m. Chances are the second half hasn’t even started, and they may not get to see the play that changes the game.

An amazing sports moment that could be remembered forever is now missed by what should be the NFL’s targeted audience: the future athletes.

But why the late games? For a majority of the year, the games are at a reasonable time where most of us can stay at least half-awake. Many people believe that the reason for late programming has to do with money. The idea is, if the game is later at night, there will be more viewers and more time for people to spend money on snacks and drinks, increasing profit for companies that partner with such leagues as the NFL, MLB and NBA.

To me, it would seem like these leagues would make just as much or more money off products, and viewers would also increase, if the games were earlier. As for the NFL moving the Super Bowl to Saturday, it seems like a no-brainer. People will still participate in Super Bowl “Saturday” parties, which will be better attended because people won’t have the excuse of school or work the next day. The NFL claims that Super Bowl Sunday is a tradition that will never change, which is surprising coming from a money-hungry machine that will do just about anything to get your last dime.

After this week’s World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Boston Red Sox, we can only dream that these two cities have another historic battle similar to that of the 80’s Lakers and Celtics rivalry as we snooze through the final innings.

By Jack Galatio, Contributing Writer

