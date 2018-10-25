Voting: It’s your democratic duty

With the Nov. 6 elections that decide several prominent government positions swiftly approaching, a conversation about voting, both its vital role and how to do it, is needed. No matter which side of the aisle you are on, letting your voice be heard on the democratic stage is a necessity of maintaining our republic.

What this means for you is you need to educate yourself on your state and county’s choices, pick up a ballot, check the right box for you and make sure you and your values are well represented by your elected officials.

Though this is looking to be an election surrounding the president, with many voting one way or another based upon their feelings for our Commander in Chief, make sure you are aware of the positions your candidates hold. There are absolutely no take-backs in the voting process. Learn the stances of all the candidates because only voting along party lines is dangerously ignorant. Find who holds your views dear or who deserves your respect, rather than who falls into the same arbitrary political party as you. Make sure to give the power your vote holds the deference it deserves.

It is too late to register to vote in New York, but those who are registered out of state or outside the county can still vote through absentee ballots in many cases. Pennsylvania is still accepting absentee ballot applications for the time being.

If you are registered out of state or even outside of the county, check with your state’s deadline to see if you are still eligible to apply. Being a college student is often enough of an excuse to be able to vote with an absentee ballot, so provided the deadline has not passed, students should be good to still vote.

In order to fill out the application, you will likely need a license to confirm your identity or, if you are not yet licensed, you will need to know you Social Security number. A simple Google search should allow you to see what else your state requires.

If you registered to vote in Cattaraugus County, congratulations! You were more prudent and prepared than some of the rest of us. Make sure to make your way to the local poll on election day. According to several upperclassmen, St. Bonaventure provided transportation in the past to get students to the voting booths, so make sure to look out for that opportunity to get a ride to the polls.

Remember that you have it better off than some other United States citizens. Due to voter suppression tactics, many people are being scared off or completely unable to vote. In Georgia, one of the candidates for governor has had his office recently hold up a reported 53,000 voter applications according to Al Jazeera. The vast majority of these applications are for African Americans.

With such blatantly distasteful and downright criminal acts keeping Americans from the polls, the privilege we enjoy here at St. Bonaventure and as college students must be taken advantage of.

It is vital that you vote in this upcoming election. The only way for you to be heard is if you speak up. Exercise your democratic duty and help to change the world to follow your ideals.

By Landon Allison, Staff Writer

allisolj17@bonaventure.edu