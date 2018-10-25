Pep band to be introduced for basketball games

Buffalo Sabres’ organist takes reigns of St. Bonaventure pep band

Throughout the country, the Reilly Center is known for its intimidating environment and loud fans. In the past, this atmosphere has been enhanced by a hired pep band from the Rochester Institute of Technology. This year, St.Bonaventure University will be providing a pep band for basketball games.

“A pep band by the traditional sense, is an ensemble of instrumentalists that perform for the purpose of hyping up the crowd,” Tim Dyet, director and professional pianist from Grand Island, New York, said. “I personally feel that the Pep Band is more of an extension of the crowd, the loudest voice of the biggest fans.”

Graduating from Nazareth College in Rochester, majoring in music business, Dyet worked as a adjunct jazz professor at Niagara County Community College, which eventually led him to becoming a substitute organist for the Buffalo Sabres.

“St. Bonaventure wants to bring its talented student body to create a pep band to enhance the game day experience for Bonnies fans, to really encompass the St. Bonaventure spirit. The student support of the team should be seen from the stands, the cheerleaders and especially the pep band.” Dyet said.

Among the St. Bonaventure community, junior computer science major and band member Daniel Nelligan, who plays trombone, recognizes the band as a critical part of the all around basketball experience.

“The pep band is an amazing experience and has been something that was missing part of the college basketball experience,” Nelligan said. “There is a lot of excitement from the alumni fanbase.”

As the new director of the pep band, Dyet has been busy bringing together interested students and showing them how to be a band in this setting.

“This has involved of course reaching out to students, figuring out from their personal tastes what they want out of the band,” Dyet said.

Funding has been supported through donations of alumni and Bonnie fans, which will help cover the cost of a stand, a music book, transportation and a shirt.

“What we really could use is the students’ support for the group. I would love to see more funding for the group, but it will all come in time,” Dyet said.

Instruments are being provided for the students by the support of the Music is Art program in Buffalo founded by Goo Goo Dolls bassist, Robby Takac.

There is much excitement and anticipation from the band members, with lot of hopes that the pep band will add to the success and atmosphere in the Reilly Center.

“We are definitely planting a seed for something bigger to come,” Nelligan said.

Along with the inclusion of the pep band being an integral part of the Reilly Center experience, Dyet’s goal is to show the connection between athletes and musicians.

“A majority of people think the two couldn’t be more different than night or day,” Dyet said. “To be honest, musicians and athletes share a ton in common. They both have drive to become better, spend time every day training their bodies to perfect their performance.”

There has been a lot of dedication and hard work that has gone into preparing the musicians for this season, in order to showcase their talents with others.

“I feel like I’ve brought a lot of the passion and made it contagious for the band, who are the original group of people who pushed for this and laid it out,” Nelligan said.

It is a dawning of a new era at the Reily Center, and the pep band is here to show us that whether you are student, athlete or musician, under one roof we are all driven by the same passion.

If interested in helping out the Pep Band, contact Dyet at timdyet@gmail.com.

By Grace Perechinsky, Staff Writer

perechga17@bonaventure.edu