Workout clothes can be fashionable

Some people might think going to the gym consists of baggy t-shirts with shorts and a sweaty face. They are, in a way, right, but also wrong.

Thanks to the athleisure trend, you can go to the gym and still look cute while expressing your style in workout clothes. Many stores have come out with very cute and trendy options.

There are many stores that have workout clothes ranging in price, so you have the option to spend what you want. Stores include Lululemon, Athletica, Athleta, Victoria’s Secret, Old Navy, Target and Forever 21.

Also, if you are someone who likes subscription boxes, Fabletics ships a new workout set every month. In the set you are able to mix and match what items you want that month, and it gives you the option to spend what you want; all of their items on the website range in price.

Less expensive stores are going to have trendier options compared to your pricier stores, which have the staple workout items you might want. Look out for mesh paneling, nylon, faux leather, moto style, glitter and different patterns and textures in legging styles.

As for tops and sports bras, the popular trends are crop tops, cut outs, twists and baggy that can be knotted to the side. For sports bras, you can choose between mesh, longer styles that cover your torso, strappy and funky patterns. Stores like Victoria’s Secret, Old Navy, Forever 21 and Fabletics is the place to look for these styles.

Now, if you are looking to splurge on staple items that are going to last a while, check out Lululemon and Athletica. They are the stores that carry staple items, which are classic-colored shorts or leggings that are versatile. Same with tops – basic tops can be styled with glitter leggings.

Lululemon is the most known for high-quality workout clothes. They have created clothing for different types of workouts, including yoga, running or high intensity training. Recently they launched their ballet collection.

No worries if you aren’t someone who likes going to the gym during the week. Fun leggings with a track jacket or joggers and a baggy t-shirt tied up are great outfits that make it look like you are a frequent at the gym.

Hopefully these tips will motivate you to get to the gym or make it look like you are a regular at the gym while strutting your stuff.

By Jenna Cosentino, Staff Writer

