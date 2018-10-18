The ultimate veggie burger

Most people cringe at the idea of a veggie burger. Most people cringe at the idea of vegetarianism all together. Vegetarianism, along with crossfit and often atheism, has become the butt of the same joke told in too many variations too many times.

For example, “an atheist, a vegan and a crossfitter walk into a bar. I only know because they told everyone within two minutes.”

Nonetheless, reducing your animal product intake is one of the most impactful ways to help the environment.

According to PETA, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, animal agriculture causes an estimated 18 percent of all greenhouse gases. This is roughly equivalent to the emissions caused worldwide by cars, planes, trains and boats combined. Additionally, raising livestock causes 65 percent of all the nitrous-oxide emissions, which stay in the atmosphere for up to 150 years.

However cringeworthy all that is, the Impossible Burger is far less cringeworthy. This veggie burger is easily the best beef substitute burger I have ever consumed, and even as a vegetarian, I normally cringe at the idea of veggie burgers. I don’t like them. I’ve only eaten one black bean burger ever that I didn’t want to spit out. Add quinoa to it, and I cringe even more.

The Impossible Burger is a plant-based burger composed largely of heme-containing protein called soy leghemoglobin. The iron containing molecule heme is the main ingredient found in leghemoglobin and is crucial to the flavor of the burger. This very molecule is what sets the Impossible Burger apart from any other vegetarian burger. Heme is found in extremely high concentrates in animal meat, which makes the Impossible Burger the tastiest substitute to try. This molecule is what creates the meat flavor.

Although it is only available in restaurants, like Four Mile Brewing here in Olean and The Ocean House in Dennisport, Massachusetts, this burger was the best I’ve ever had. What sets this burger apart from others is the flavor it has, thanks to all the heme. It was juicy and full of flavor and left me wanting more. I ordered my burger with cheese, lettuce, tomato and avocado.

While the burger is more expensive than most other substitute burgers, the flavor and similar texture makes it worth the extra few dollars. Because I very rarely enjoy the taste or texture of any other substitute veggie burger, this one far exceeded my expectations. The heme, making it taste the same as any meat burger, and the ease on my conscious, knowing I’m not eating a dead animal, makes this burger the elite veggie substitute.

By Fraser Breon, Contributing Writer

breonaf18@bonaventure.edu