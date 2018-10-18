The Buzz to attend Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Today, WSBU The Buzz are driving to Cleveland, Ohio to broadcast and experience the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame tomorrow.

Most of the board of directors of the Buzz will be in attendance, as well as associate professor of journalism, Dr. Rich Lee and Anne Lee, an adjunct professor of journalism.

The Buzz was the first college radio station to have ever broadcasted from the Hall in the mid-90s. The last time the Buzz went to the Hall was in 1998.

“From my standpoint, I think when you’re a radio station, if you get an opportunity to not only go to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, but to broadcast from there, I think that is real important for the station and for the students who work at the station,” said Lee.

The 2019 nominees for the Hall have just recently been released, with names including Def Leppard, Stevie Nicks, The Zombies and more. During the station’s trip to the Hall, it is said that a nominee or someone previously inducted may be there, but nothing is certain.

“I’m looking forward to just walking through the museum and seeing. I think that one of the things that, when we were there the first time that really strikes me, they have a lot of original lyrics,” said Lee, “You can see it like in a notebook where somebody was writing a song, and you can see how they actually were created or whether it was scribbled on a back of an envelope or something like that.”

The Hall has much to offer for visitors, including exhibits that hold personal items of those that influenced music and the genre of rock and roll. Personal items of the Beatles, Elvis, famous rappers and more are showcased.

“The cost of the trip is minimum for what we’re getting,” said Stephen Wilt, the Buzz station manager and a junior journalism major.

The station will be broadcasting live from the Hall from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. tomorrow, with each director going having a chance to host a show and DJ. Prospective interviews with nominees and previous inductees are still being discussed as an option.

The Buzz has broadcasted not only from the Hall in the past, but also from the Super Bowl and the Museum of Modern Art in New York City.

“I hope that everyone sees the opportunity that WSBU offers and the importance of us as a radio station,” said Wilt.

Before working at Saint Bonaventure, Lee wrote about rock and roll for The Aquarian Weekly, a New Jersey newspaper, founded in 1969 with a focus on rock and roll music and regional events. His articles have since been archived in the Hall. The last time Lee was at the Hall was in July 1996, almost a year after it had its grand opening in September 1995.

“I hope it’s a learning experience for everyone, and I hope they get a greater appreciation for the history of rock and roll,” said Lee. “I am hoping that they will see some things from 20 or 30 years ago that will really spark their interest, [things that] I remember firsthand.”

Lee hopes that this trip will help with the longevity of the station and that the school will continue to help provide such experiences for students.

“I think it’s an important part of a college’s identity to have a student-run radio station. Over the years, even before I was here, I often listened to different college stations because they were nice alternatives to the commercial stations,” said Lee. “I always get comments from people back home or in different parts of the country that catch it and things like that. It’s an opportunity for students and faculty, family and friends to keep up with what you’re doing.”

