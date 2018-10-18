Subway Fire Caused by Cigarette

Police believe discarded cigarette set building ablaze

Investigators believe the fire that led to the destruction of the Subway on West State Street in Allegany two weeks ago was caused by burning mulch, possibly ignited by a discarded cigarette.

The blaze that ravaged the restaurant on Sept. 29 completely destroyed the building and caused smoke damages to neighboring buildings, was the result of a mulch fire in front of the restaurant.

The owner of the franchise and the building, Matthew Keller, confirmed he was told the fire was started by burning mulch, according to the Olean Times Herald.

Cattaraugus County Director of Emergency Services Chris Baker recently stated to the County Legislature’s Operations/Public Safety Committee that the fire was likely sparked by a discarded cigarette.

Deputy Melissa Yerpe of the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office declined to comment and said the investigation was ongoing.

“The assumption is somebody either ashed or threw a cigarette in the mulch, which got hot enough and started smoldering and started the outside (of the building) on fire,” said Keller. “Once it hit the soffit, it was over because it was all open air up there. So, once the flames got up above everything, it just kind of spread like crazy.”

When the fire was reported shortly before 5 p.m., Keller was at home celebrating his 37th birthday. He called his manager after receiving a text alert that 911 had been dialed from the restaurant and was informed that the building was on fire.

With no cameras on that side of the building and the indoor cameras yet to be recovered, it is unknown if the sheriff’s department is investigating into who discarded to cigarette. It is unlikely that if the individual is found that they will be prosecuted, as fires caused by cigarettes are rarely prosecuted in the U.S.

When the fire broke out, there were two employees and an unspecified amount of customers inside the restaurant, but thankfully all were able to evacuate safely.

Allegany firefighters were assisted by the town of Olean, Hinsdale, Westons Mills and Portville volunteer fire departments. On standby was the Limestone Volunteer Fire Department. New York State Police also responded and helped direct traffic. A total of six departments responded.

According to the Olean Times Herald, Keller said the various fire departments that responded, did a “great job” knocking down the fire, and small businesses in the area have offered his nine employees work until he reopens.

As in accordance with previous assumptions, Keller agrees the building is a total loss. However, he plans to rebuild with hopes to even start construction in the fall of this year and open in the spring.

According to the Olean Times Herald, his new building will most likely have a different look, but Keller will never forget the role his old restaurant played in his life. “My daughters love the place. Met my wife there. It’s kind of been a part of my life for a long time.”

By Brendan O’Leary, News Assignment Editor

