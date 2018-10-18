Kanye continues to attract attention

Kanye West never fell off.

In fact, the man is more on top than ever.

Regardless of how you feel about him, his opinions or his music, you’ve got to admit—the 41-year-old rapper from Chicago has done a pretty good job of keeping himself relevant in recent times.

It doesn’t matter what he’s doing or what context it’s in—whatever the man does is noteworthy enough to make the evening news.

Take his political views for instance.

The same guy who once said former Republican President George Bush didn’t care about black people on national television is now a huge Trump supporter and often dons a “Make America Great Again” hat from time to time.

Whether you think he’s hypocritical or not, he’s gaining attention for his recent right-wing stance. Maybe he doesn’t actually stand behind Trump 100 percent, but when he visited the White House last week, it was all over social media and on the news. Thanks to the internet, we now know Kanye’s iPhone password. Look up the video. It’s pretty funny.

And while it infuriated many, a recent Tweet from Kanye’s account of him wearing a “MAGA” hat garnered over 30,000 retweets, 125,000 plus favorites and almost 38,000 comments.

Even though it made a lot of people angry, his tweet and visit to the White House got a ton of attention, and, when you’re Kanye West, attention is what keeps you alive.

Kanye’s recent music has drawn a lot of attention to himself as well. What started as hot garbage with the single “I Love It” featuring Lil Pump quickly turned to a downright dumpster fire when the unlikely pair performed the song on Saturday Night Live. If the song wasn’t bad enough, Kanye forgot his words, half the lyrics had to be modified for censorship purposes, and oh yeah, Kanye and Lil Pump were dressed as giant Perrier and FIJI Water bottles as they danced around the stage.

The thing was an absolute disaster from the second they were introduced, but guess what—people still watched it, re-watched it, talked about it and you can bet they’ll continue talking about it. Their lack of coordination in their fancy water bottle costumes and terrible lyrics put them right where Kanye wanted them—at the center of the public eye.

People love to think Kanye fell off because he’s changed his political views and hasn’t been releasing the same quality of music he used to. Sure, Kanye hasn’t come close to releasing anything like My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy in a while, but to say he fell off is unfair to the rapper worth $145 million dollars.

Kanye’s entire livelihood revolves around two things: attention and making money. I mean, isn’t that how every celebrity keeps a steady income? If you’re a celebrity and you’re not making yourself known, you’re not really doing it right.

Just look at LaVar Ball. What comes off as a man who has simply lost his mind by doing things like pulling his youngest son out of high school and creating a basketball league to compete with the NCAA is actually a genius.

As the owner of Big Baller Brand, how else do you sell $50 t-shirts unless there’s some level of talk and hype behind your name? I know for a fact this method works, because I bought one.

Kanye continues his YEEZY line with Adidas and also has an album that’s expected to drop soon. In order to make sure both mediums make him a lot of money, it’s clear Kanye will do whatever is necessary to draw attention to his name, and hey, it works. Kanye West is and will continue to be a household name for a long time.

J. Cole said it in his song “False Prophets,” which is an indirect diss at Kanye. He raps, “He’s fallin’ apart, but we deny it. Justifying that half (expletive) (expletive) he dropped, we always buy it.”

That’s just it. Whether Kanye’s new album is the greatest thing your ears have ever heard or just “I Love It” on repeat throughout an entire album, or if his newest YEEZY drop is just a potato sack with his name stamped on it, you can bet people will still buy it.

At the end of the day, Kanye West is like watching a train wreck— you just can’t look away.

By Christian Gravius, Staff Writer

graviucc15@bonaventure.edu