Club Corner: The Laurel Magazine

School literary magazine continues to print annually

The Laurel, St. Bonaventure University’s literary magazine, is the oldest continuously published college magazine in the United States.

Serving as the first student publication on campus, it published as both a literary magazine and college newspaper. However, in 1932, it chose to break off from the college newspaper aspect and The Bona Venture was later formed.

Located in RC 8, this hidden club includes essays, fiction, poetry, art and both black and white and color photography into their biannual editions, one in the fall and spring semesters. However, due to its current budget, it will publish once this academic year in the springtime.

The magazine is typically 20 to 30 pages long, but the length depends on the number of submissions they receive and their budget that year. This year, they have extended submissions to Jamestown Community College and the local high schools of Allegany, Olean and Portville.

“We are very excited to invite the work of other students in the larger community and feature their work alongside the work of Bonaventure students in this year’s edition,” Tori Wangler, co-editor-in-chief and sophomore professional and creative writing major, said.

There are specific guidelines for each submission category, but unlimited submissions per category. It will be accepting submissions until mid-March with the intention of publishing in early April.

The club has about two meetings a semester with their full staff, which consists of about eight people. During the first meeting, they discuss the game plan for the academic year and establish the roles and responsibilities of the staff. As the submission deadline draws closer, they will meet more frequently to prepare for publication.

The Laurel’s biggest meeting is editing night, which is led by the editors-in-chief and the editorial staff for each submission category. They open up editing night to the general student population, so anyone can come help edit and organize the year’s submissions. All submission selections and layout designs are approved by Maria Ragonese, co-editor-in-chief and junior English and adolescence education double major, and Wangler.

According to Wangler, a literary magazine reminds the campus and outer community of the wide range of talent and expression students possess.

“Despite the great interest and engagement of students on campus, the arts are not that visible at Bonaventure,” Wangler said.

The Laurel gives students a platform to display their work and be part of a community of creative writers. “To be creative—to push the boundaries of one’s comfort, to try new things, to express oneself—is essential to the human spirit,” she said. “The Laurel is proud to channel that energy for students and give them the power to write creatively.”

Ragonese also thought it was important for students on campus to be aware of the magazine’s prestige.

“It is one of the longest running literary magazines on a college campus in the nation. Being published in this magazine continues on a wonderful tradition,” Ragonese said. “I also want people to know that it isn’t a time commitment to be a part of the Laurel; all you have to do is submit as many as you’d like.”

The Laurel believes that everyone’s work is unique and speaks to their own perspective and experiences. The editors love being surprised by the talent and vision of the students who submit, especially students who are not known within the creative writing community on campus.

“There are some truly talented writers on this campus, and it is so exciting to see what they bring to the table,” Ragonese said. “I love having a direct part in putting something so special together.”