Christians should look to Romero

Saint spent lifetime serving poor and fighting for rights of oppressed

Last Sunday, several people were canonized in Rome, including Pope Paul VI and Archbishop Oscar Romero. Romero is, alongside Pope Paul VI, one of the most prominent saints to be canonized this year. His life and ministry serving the poor and oppressed in El Salvador has been an inspiration to millions of Catholics.

As Archbishop, Romero was a vocal critic of the abuses of the El Salvadoran government who had engaged in torture, assassinations and other violations of human rights. He also criticized the United States for its involvement in funding the military dictatorship. At one point, he even wrote to President Jimmy Carter asking him to withdraw military aid. Romero’s request, however, was ignored.

The government at the time, a far-right military dictatorship, was keen on silencing those who advocated for the rights and dignity of the poor and vulnerable of El Salvador. Romero often preached against the abuses that occurred, earning the ire of the Salvadoran government. His witness to the poor, evident in his preaching and ministry, was an essential part of his spirituality. He was, like Pope Paul VI, a prophet for his time. We could all learn from Romero, who so loved his flock that he laid down his life to free them from an oppressive regime. Selflessness is very rare in an age where we all choose to be concerned only with ourselves, appealing only to ourselves and “loving” only ourselves.

Christians cannot be preoccupied with themselves. Romero’s ministry and martyrdom for the poor is what we are all called to do; to deny one’s self, even to death, is the highest form of love. Romero serves as an example of true Christian charity and self-denial.

Our culture, which is never far from perpetrating the abuses Romero criticized, has grown too comfortable with self-gratification and self-image. Consumerism and indifference are what drives our culture, creating an atmosphere where everyone is so busy with themselves that they are unable to see the poor beside them.

Romero challenges us, even now, to be committed, devout Christians who serve the poor and advocate for the rights and dignity of the oppressed. The poor, the unborn, the immigrant; each are vulnerable in their own way, and each is deserving of the dignity bestowed on them by God.

