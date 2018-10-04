What’s buzzin’ with the Buzz?

WSBU 88.3 The Buzz was the first of its kind to replace vinyls and 8-tracks with an automated system in 1997. Now, 21 years later, the station is in need of a new system.

The system that has been in use, AudioVAULT, has stopped working and the computers that run the system are now “irreparable,” said Stephen Wilt, the station manager of The Buzz.

“We were state of the art then (in 1997), it’s about time we become state of the art now,” said Wilt.

The computers have been an issue since last semester, said Rob DeFazio, the director of the Center of Activities, Recreation and Leadership. The situation with the system was discussed and tech services at the university helped get the computers back up and running.

“We met on this and really wanted this done over the summer,” said DeFazio. “It’s up to the Buzz to get us the information that we need. That information wasn’t given until pretty much the start of the school year.”

Since the system has gone down, radio shows have been cancelled. DJs are currently allowed to go on air, but are unable to use the AudioVAULT system. Instead, DJs have been using YouTube and Spotify to play their music.

Wilt said he has been receiving at least 15 emails a day about the cancellation of radio shows.

“They’re all for it,” said Wilt. “They know soon enough we’ll be able to broadcast with a better product and a better sounding radio.”

Meanwhile, the Buzz and St. Bonaventure University are working together to replace the computers and allocate the funds to do so.

AudioVAULT has since given two quotes for the replacement of the current system.

“The first one was like, ‘Oh boy…we’re going to sell that dollar amount?’” said Carole McNall, an assistant journalism and strategic communication professor. “AudioVAULT came in with one that was manageable.”

The quote given by AudioVAULT is currently under review. After the quote is reviewed and accepted, independent fundraising will need to take place.

“Budget is always a struggle,” said McNall, who is also the adviser of the Buzz. “Anytime you’re playing with technology, at some point you’re going to need to upgrade…the tech service folks were able to get us up the last time, but even they said this wasn’t a long-term solution.”

As far as how the school is currently responding to the situation, McNall said to “stay tuned.”

DeFazio will be taking the situation further for advancement and getting recommendations as to what the next steps are for fundraising. “We definitely want to get the Buzz up and running as soon as possible,” said DeFazio.

“For the past three years, I’ve been told that the Buzz is going to move between one month and 18 years,” said Wilt. “It would be quite difficult (to move) due to where the radio tower is on top of the Reilly Center.”

The school, as well as the Buzz, have been discussing the possibility of moving the station to a different location. Where it would be placed is unknown, but the John J. Murphy Professional Building has been considered an option. A student media suite has been discussed for the past several years, but it is still in the conceptual phase.

The station has been in the center since it was opened and the space was specifically designed for the station. The equipment that is currently in the station, Wilt said, was built for the space provided in the center. Specific touches in the studio, such as the carpets, are radio station approved. These details would need to be discussed if the station were to be redone or were to move locations. The movement of the radio tower alone would cost “hundreds of thousands of dollars,” Wilt said.

To move the tower the station would need to have a licensed tower inspector with a “premium rate” looking over the movement of the tower. The station cannot be taken off air during the movement process. The Buzz would then have to broadcast onto a different station, said Wilt.

“The undertaking of something like that is far more extensive than I think they believe it is,” Wilt said. “When all of that is taken into consideration, the possibility of us moving would probably be diminished.”

The new dean of the Jandoli School of Communication Aaron Chimbel has asked several Jandoli school faculty and staff members be on a committee to look at the space needs along with student leaders. So far, the committee has not convened, said McNall.

“Until we see some real action, we’re not worried about it,” said Wilt. “…but to see a brand new station would be amazing if it were to happen someday. There’s many mixed emotions on all sides of the conversation.”

This past Monday, DeFazio went to the station to look at its current state. “The station manager explained what the boards are and how things work and what computers need to go where,” said DeFazio. “It was more of a matter of ‘Hey, point out to us what’s not working and how it all functions together so we can understand what your needs are.’”

Wilt created a budget request for the station. The total amount requested by grant or fundraiser was $24,615. This would include a new audio system ($13,215), studio renovation ($5,000) and equipment repair ($6,400). Studio renovation would include new paint, carpeting, patching holes in walls and more. The repair of equipment would allow the station to remain within Federal Communications Commission guidelines, frequencies, kHz deviation limits and more.

“Our focus right now is figuring out how to get the funding to get them up and running,” said DeFazio. “The Buzz may stay where it’s at, or it might move. I have no idea…we’re not going to worry about trying to get money for renovations if we don’t know what the future holds for it.”

The Buzz has broadcasted at NCAA tournaments, the Super Bowl, Hard Rock Cafe, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and more, making journalism history. The station can be considered a major selling point for prospective students, said Wilt.

The station is capable of reaching around 25,000 people with a 15-mile radius. Their biggest market is on air, as it has been for 70 years, with around 205 students involved each year. If the station were to be taken off air, they would no longer be running for the title of “Best College Radio Station in the Nation,” said Wilt.

“We’re probably going to make this happen sooner or later. It’s gone on too long,” said DeFazio about the update of the station system.

Wilt suggests students to come up to room 210 in the Reilly Center and see what the station is all about, as student involvement is what makes the Buzz special.

“Get involved,” said Wilt. “We can get you directly on air. There’s always a spot open.”

By Amber Canbek, News Editor

canbekam16@bonaventure.edu