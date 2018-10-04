Listeners fall in love with Lauv

New artist’s first single “I Like Me Better” becomes hit

Ari Staprans Leff, better known as Lauv, made a grand entrance to the music world in 2018 with his smash-hit single “I Like Me Better.” His rise to the top was quick, and his song became a summer sensation, but Lauv is much more than a one-hit wonder.

He proves his extraordinary musical skill in his 17-track playlist, “I met you when I was 18,” released in late May 2018. A diverse artist with a distinct sound and a talent for lyricism, Lauv decided to release his music as a playlist instead of as an album. Being that not all of the songs on the playlist were brand new, the decision helps to connect the songs in a way that is more natural; had the playlist been released as an album, it likely would have lacked cohesion and direction.

The smash-hit “I Like Me Better” is the first track on the playlist with a spunky, upbeat sound that portrays Lauv’s New York City love story. The most popular song on the playlist, its radio appeal is undeniable. His voice is sweet and affectionate, and it’s hard not to listen to the tune without a smile on your face.

In “Breathe,” Lauv’s powerhouse vocals mingle with high-intensity instrumentals that give the song the potential to be another radio hit. Lauv’s voice has the pop radio quality about it, but simultaneously provides enough deviation from that style. This gives his listeners a unique listening experience that is unmatched by most artists with a knack for creating radio hits.

Lauv dodges the mainstream. He is an artist with a clear vision and an understanding of the fact that the music industry is plagued with too much of the same. He breaks loose of that pattern, creating songs that are direct, to the point and deeply personal.

Though Lauv has an ear and a voice for pop, he also finds roots in R&B. Throughout the playlist, the love he shares in some of the playlist’s vibrant melodies fades into hurt caused by loss.

His songs aren’t typical breakup songs. Instead, they’re laced with artful beats, upbeat moments and stunningly beautiful high notes. “Getting Over You,” though it portrays the struggle of moving on from heartbreak, has a gorgeous, somehow simultaneously uplifting and melancholy backbeat. That is Lauv’s nature. He has the ability to take his pain and use it to create an experience, rather than just a melody.

Lauv doesn’t shy away from sharing the difficult remnants of a broken heart. He’s candid, and he captures the experience with grace in songs like “The Story Never Ends,” where his voice stands alone over a gentle piano beat. This song, and several others on the playlist, show the value of well-done simplicity.

Lauv’s name translates to “lion,” and his distinct music style emulates the way of a lion—bold, courageous and unapologetic for his status. His music has a certain compelling nature about it, and it leaves us in love with Lauv.

By Meghan Hall, Staff Writer

