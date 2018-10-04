Fall faves: pumpkin-flavored desserts

We are now getting into cuffing season, where girls will be dragging their boyfriends to places like Pumpkinville to take cute couple pictures in front of fall-themed backdrops to post on Instagram.

I know I will soon fall victim to this yearly tradition, but I can at least take solace in the fact that I can eat my bodyweight in pumpkin-flavored desserts that are scattered throughout the fairground. After years of practice, I have found myself eating only the best of the best of these desserts, and these are some of my favorites.

Something I feel that we have all had at one point in time is pumpkin cookies. These little circles with a slight tint of orange are a go-to for pumpkin fans. They are usually made with a pumpkin-spice flavored cookie batter and topped with a mouthwatering cinnamon cream cheese frosting. While these cookies are very simple in nature, they are a nice finger food that you can usually find at a Thanksgiving dinner. Or better yet, call your mom and have her make them for you to enjoy over midterm break.

Now if any of you live near a Wegmans, next time you go home, or if you are so inclined, immediately drive to the closest one, go to the bakery section and raid them of all their pumpkin squares. I’m not entirely sure what’s in these squares of joy, it might be ambrosia or something not entirely legal, but they sure taste amazing. They’re comparable to a pumpkin pie, but better. It has the pumpkin pie filling with walnuts, giving it a creamy and crunchy consistency with a crust bottom.

Now for the best of the best when it comes to pumpkin-flavored desserts. This absolute unit of a dessert may be the most recognizable dessert at Thanksgiving dinner. It’s so big if you wanted to eat an entire thing of it by yourself, you would have to eat it like a hoagie. The dessert I have been alluding to is obviously pumpkin rolls. These thick rolls of pumpkin-spice dough filled with copious amounts of cream cheese frosting and topped with a generous amount of powdered sugar are the king of pumpkin-flavored desserts. The old saying goes, pumpkin rolls are like pizza; even when it’s bad, it’s still pretty good.

By Logan Caruso, Contributing Writer

carusolj18@bonaventure.edu